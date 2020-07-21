The Sunflower Collegiate League released its 2020 All-Stars on Monday, and nine Hutchinson Monarchs made the cut.

Hutchinson has a solid blend of pitchers and batters who will play in the contest at 7 p.m. Saturday at Eck Stadium in Wichita. Four pitchers and five position players will represent the Monarchs in Wichita.

Pitchers Aaron Haase (Wichita State), Liam Eddy (Wichita State), Jake Hamilton (Wichita State) and Preston Snavely (Wichita State) are all-stars.

"Good pitching always beats good hitting," Hutchinson manager Deron McCue said.

Shortstop Dylan Dedved (Iowa), third baseman Anthony Mackenzie (Sam Houston State), first baseman Taylor Barber (University of Texas San Antonio), second baseman Drew Reetz (Hutchinson Community College) and outfielder Clayton Chadwick (Sam Houston State) are also all-stars.

"We have some good infielders, some good outfielders, so it’s a good mix and they’ve all earned it," McCue said. "I’m very proud of each one of them."

The Monarchs currently sit in second place in the SCL with a 22-4 record. The 2020 SCL All-Star Game will follow the Home Run Derby scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday.