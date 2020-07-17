BUHLER — The Newton American Legion Post 2 Junior Knights returned to play with a split against the Buhler Nationals 16U team Thursday night at Wheatland Park in Buhler.

Buhler won the first game 9-8. Newton won the nightcap 4-3.

In the first game, Newton jumped ahead 7-1, but Buhler scored seven runs in the bottom of the third inning. Buhler added a run in the fifth. Newton scored a run in the sixth.

Sam Elliott went three for three hitting, driving in three runs. Bradley Neill went two for three with three RBIs. Tyler Adams, Brock McCurdy and Carson Moler each drove in a run.

Ryan Ruggerio went two for two hitting for Newton with two RBIs. Jake Schmidt, Luke Hirsh, Zach Loomis, Joe Slechta and Carson Considine each added an RBI.

Bradley Neill went three innings for the win for Buhler in relief of Elliott and Wyatt Carlin. Neill struck out five. Carlin struck out two and Elliott struck out one.

Loomis struck out four in 2.1 innings for Newton. Andrew Barron finished the game for the loss, striking out one.

The second game was called after five innings. Newton took a 3-1 lead after the first inning, but Buhler added a run each in the second and third innings. Newton scored in the top of the fourth and held off the Nationals the rest of the way.

Newton had just three hits in the game. Buhler had just one hit.

Barron, Ruggerio and Loomis each drove in a run.

Moler and Bryce Ruda each drove in a run for Buhler. Levi Atherton had the Nationals’ sole hit.

Hirsh pitched 2.1 innings of relief for the win, striking out one. Starter Caden Livesay struck out two in two innings. Cade Valdez posted the last two outs for the save. Rylan Colpetzer took the loss for Buhler, striking out three.

Buhler is 12-11. Newton is 7-5.

First game

Newton;214;001;0;—8;6;0

Buhler;107;010;x;—9;15;3

Loomis, Barron (L) 3 and n/a; Elliott, Carlin 3, Neill (W) 5 and n/a.

Second game

Newton;300;10;—4;3;1

Buhler;111;00;—3;1;2

Livesay, Hirsh (W) 3, Valdez (S) 5 and n/a; Colpetzer (L), Jeff 5 and n/a.