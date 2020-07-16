When the Shrine Bowl rosters were initially announced in January, Tee Preisner admits he became emotional.

Not exactly in a good way.

"I was heartbroken," Preisner said about not being selected to play in the annual All-Star football game. "It’s something I’d worked for since I was a freshman, that was a goal. And then the list came out and I wasn’t on it."

Preisner figured his shot to play in the game was over, so he turned his focus toward getting ready for his college career at Emporia State.

"I just thought everybody that was selected would want to play in the game," he said.

But attrition for the Shrine Bowl rosters always happens, and when it did this year, Preisner was able to reap the rewards. The Northern Heights standout got a call from his high school coach, Greg French, last week, one he wasn’t expecting but was thrilled to get.

"He asked if I still wanted to play," Preisner said. "I was all for it. I took it just like that. "It still gives me goose bumps. it’s so overwhelming."

There was only one catch. The Shrine Bowl game is being held on the same day as Preisner’s graduation ceremony from Northern Heights. So before he could commit, he had to clear it with his parents.

After getting their OK, Preisner committed and on Saturday will be just the second player in Northern Heights history to play in the Shrine Bowl, with Duane Parks (1982) the only other Wildcat to appear in the game.

He said the initial snub has served as extra motivation this week.

"I really want to prove that I deserved to be picked in the first place," Preisner said. "I’m just going to do my best."

Preisner played a variety of positions during his career at Heights, lining up just about everywhere on offense and mostly at linebacker on defense. He was a three-time first-team All-Flint Hills League pick defensively, including unanimously the past two seasons.

Last year, he made 94 tackles and 14 tackles for loss.

For the East, he’s slotted to play defensive end.

"I’ve never played that, but it’s good experience for me," he said. "I like the new spot. This has shown me a lot."

Royal Valley’s Komesh Spoonhunter also was a replacement pick for the East team, getting his call earlier in the summer. He’s only the fourth Panther chosen to play in the game, the first since Jarrett Roy in 2016.

Spoonhunter said Roy was someone he looked up to while he was in middle school and bonded with during his time at Royal Valley.

"He’s like a big brother to me," Spoonhunter said. "He really looked out for me. He always told me it was a big honor and great to be a part of it and he wanted me to play in it too."

Spoonhunter will play on the offensive line for the East after earning All-Big Seven League honors the past two seasons. Coming from a small school like Preisner, he said the camp so far has been a good test.

"All these guys are just really good and I was excited just for that," he said. "It’s probably the hardest, most fun practices I’ve ever had. I’m knocking the rust off, but I feel like I’ve grown as a player."