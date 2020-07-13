Nick Hague has competed in the past four Hutchinson City Match Play Championships, and he’s won all four.

Sunday afternoon at Carey Park, Hague received stiff competition from Hutchinson High teenager Ty Adkins, but Hague outlasted the youngster 2 and 1 in the championship flight. Adkins took Hague to 17 holes, but Hague’s putting and experience proved to be the difference.

"My putter was pretty good today," Hague said.

Adkins shot a 66 to qualify for the City Match Play - the best among qualifiers. After the cancellation of spring high school sports, Adkins is thrilled to be out on the course competing this summer.

"It’s amazing to be out here," Adkins said. "To even have a season is awesome, it’s all I can ask for."

Hague defeated Terry McDowell in the semifinals 5 and 3, Steve Curtin 4 and 2 in the quarterfinals, and Kolby Holberg 7 and 6 in the first round.

"It’s fun to get out here and play with everybody," Hague said.

Adkins outlasted Hogan Smith 2 and 1 in the semifinals, Derek Lehman 4 and 3 in the quarterfinals, and Kyle Young 5 and 4 in the first round.

"I thought I played pretty solid, I’m just glad I had the chance to play on the last day," Adkins said.

Adkins was making his first appearance at the City Match Play Tournament, as this was the first year he was old enough to qualify.

"[Ty] is a tremendous talent," Hague said. "Give him a couple years and the sky is the limit for him."

In his first match against Hague, Adkins was impressed with the four-time city champion.

"Props to him, he’s a very good golfer," Adkins said. "He’s straight down the fairway, he hits greens, he puts it very well."

Smith defeated McDowell 2 and 1 for third place in the championship flight. Greg Flores won the consolation of the championship flight.

In the first flight, No. 8 seed Jon McLean won the championship over fifth-seed Jamie Winchester, 3 and 2. The second flight championship belonged to Kevin Rogg, who defeated No. 13 seed Jesse Martin, 4 and 3. In the third flight, No. 9 seed Lanse Small defeated fourth-seed Matt Jones in 19 holes for the championship.

The 2020 City Golf Tournament had a good turnout with four flights and 40 competitors.

"It’s fun to get out here and play with everybody," Hague said.