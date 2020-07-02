Lady Railers

10U wins 2

WICHITA — The Newton Lady Railers 10U softball team won a pair of games Wednesday at the Two Rivers Youth Complex in Wichita.

The Railers downed the SunDevils 14-0 in a perfect game. Eleven of the 12 SunDevil batters struck out.

The Railers downed the Pink Sox 11-0 in a one-hitter. All nine Pink Sox outs were strikeouts.

Newton is 13-5-1 and plays the Kansas Renegades at 7:45 p.m. Monday at Two Rivers.

SWBC Railers

fall to Gators

The SWBC Newton Railers fell to the Gators 6-5 Wednesday.

The Railers are 3-17.

Railers 14U

edged by Winfield

NEWTON — The Newton Railers 14U baseball team fell to Winfield 5-4 Wednesday at the Southwest Boys Club Complex in Wichita.

Newton led 4-0 through three innings. Winfield scored five runs in the fourth.

Blaze Bradshaw drove in two runs for Newton. Michael Seirer added an RBI. Earl Mueller had two hits.

Jackson Marlar took the loss for Newton, allowing three earned runs on two hits with five walks and three strikeouts. James Hulse finished the game with a hit, a walk and a strikeout.

The Railers are 6-13 and play the Derby Tigers at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Southwest Boys Club.