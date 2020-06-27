The Newton Rebels came back from a six-run deficit, and even took a lead late, in Sunflower Collegiate League play against the Derby Twins, but gave up another big lead late in a 10-9 loss Friday night at Klein-Scott Field.

Newton was outhit 17-16. Each team left 10 runners on base.

"We showed we can fight and stay in the ballgame," Newton manager Brett Clark said. "We lost the game in the eighth inning. We get a leadoff home run, follow it up with a double, then we punch out three times. You have to be able to take advantage when we’re ahead. We were given the opportunities. We need to take advantage of them and move on."

Tyler DeLong went two for three hitting with a three-run home run. DeLong also pitched the last two innings for the win, walking two and striking out one.

Gus Freeman went four for five hitting with three RBIs. Cade Clemons went three for five with two RBIs. Carson Shively went three for five with an RBI.

For Newton, Lincoln Andrews went three for five with two RBIs. Sam Kissane went two for five with two RBIs. Jack Sigrist and Enzo Bonventre each hit a solo home run.

With one out in the top of the eighth, Derby punched out three straight singles to score a run and tie the game. With two outs, Freeman singled to drive in a run and put the Twins in the lead. Derby added another run on a wild pitch.

Newton’s Jack Sigrist hit the second pitch offered in the bottom of the eighth for a home run. Andrew Brautman doubled, but was left stranded.

Newton put the leadoff batter on base in the bottom of the ninth on a walk. A bunt attempt led to an out at second. Two strikeouts ended the game.

Zach Gillig took the loss for Newton.

Newton falls to 4-6, 3-6 in league play. Derby is 3-7 overall and in league play. The two teams meet Saturday in Derby and Sunday in Newton. Newton then plays Monday in Hutchinson in a make-up of a rain out.

Derby;ab;r;h;bi

Romero 2b;6;0;0;0

Pracht 3b;6;1;2;0

DeLong p;3;2;2;3

VanBreusegen cf;5;1;1;0

Shively rf;5;2;3;1

Clemons ss;5;3;3;2

Freeman c;5;0;4;3

Navarette 1b;3;0;1;0

Aiken lf;4;1;1;0

TOTALS;42;10;17;9

Newton;ab;r;h;bi

Sigrist 2b;6;2;2;1

Brautman ss;5;0;2;1

Bonventre dh;5;1;1;1

Martinez c;3;2;2;0

Andrews 1b;5;1;3;2

Gaston cf;3;1;0;0

Ouchi ph;1;0;0;0

Garza cf;0;0;0;0

Thrasher lf;2;0;0;0

Eshleman rf;1;1;1;1

Moore 3b;1;0;1;0

Ross 3b;4;0;2;1

Kissane rf;5;1;2;2

TOTALS;41;9;16;9

Derby;010;150;030;—10

Newton;200;005;110;—9

DP — Newton 2, Derby. LOB — Der. 10, New. 10. 2B — J.Martinez, Clemons, Brautman, Andrews. 3B — Clemons, Kissane. HR — Bonventre (3), DeLong (4), Sigrist (1). SB — Shively, Kisner, Aiken, Pracht, DeLong. Sac. Bunt — Gaston. Sac. Fly — Ross.

Derby;ip;h;r;er;bb;k

Thiels;5;7;2;2;0;2

Dowd;.2;1;3;3;1;0

Clack;1.1;6;3;3;0;1

Reynolds;0;2;1;1;0;0

DeLong, W;2;0;0;0;2;5

Newton;ip;h;r;er;bb;k

Hockett;4.2;12;7;7;1;2

Bolt Jackson;2;1;0;0;2;3

Gillig, L;1;3;3;3;1;1

Bravo;1.1;1;0;0;0;2

Reynolds faced two batters in the eighth.

WP — Klack, Bravo. Balk — Klack. HBP — Navarette (Bolt Jackson), Martinez (Dowd). Time — 3:01.