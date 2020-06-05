Mac McFarland will be back to defend his 2019 TGA City Match Play title, teeing off in the second-to-last group during Saturday’s qualifying round at Cypress Ridge Golf Course.

McFarland, who defeated Scot Duddy 5&3 in last year’s championship match, already is this year’s No. 1 seed based on his title from a year ago. He will still play in the qualifier and is paired in the 10:20 a.m. group with Luke Leonetti, Kevin Matyak and Matt Francis.

Duddy is also in the field, teeing off at 10 a.m. with Bill Childs, Patrick Golden and Brad Foster. Golden reached the semifinals last year, as did Zach Hillmer, who is in the 9:40 group with Bill Kroll and Bryce Cowan.

A total of 26 players are in the field for this year’s tourney. Bracket play will begin June 11, with the finals being held June 14.

• The Kansas Women’s Mid-Amateur and Konza Prairie Amateur will be held simultaneously on Saturday and Sunday at Colbert Hills Golf Course in Manhattan.

Among the top players in the field for the 36-hole stroke play event are four-time U.S. Women’s Mid-Amateur Meghan Stasi, 2019 Mid-Amatuer champion Katy Winters, former Nebraska golfer Audrey Judd (who has Topeka ties) and former Missouri State golfer Ashley Childers.

The Konza Prairie Amateur has a field of 79 male golfer from across the state competing in a 36-hole modified Stableford event in two divisions. The Prairie Fire Division, from which the overall champion will be crowned, will be played at approximately 7,000 yards and feature gross scoring only, while the Flint Division will be played at approximately 6,500 yards and have gross and net scoring.

Topekans Chase Coble and Giles Frederickson and Emporia’s Gentry Scheve are among the field.

TGA City Match Play

Saturday’s tee times

At Cypress Ridge GC

9:30 a.m. — Tanner Knowland, Chris McPherron, Jerry Kruger

9:40 — Bill Kroll, Zach Hillmer, Bryce Cowan

9:50 — Justice Valdivia, Tim Warren, Alex Valdivia, Maddox Hight

10 — Scot Duddy, Bill Childs, Patrick Golden, Brad Foster

10:10 — Matt Herrman, Zach Nuss, Brian Walker, Adam Head

10:20 — Luke Leonetti, Kevin Matyak, Mac McFarland, Matt Francis

10:30 — Kyler Ortiz, Grant Askew, Isaiah Tetuan, Drew Judd