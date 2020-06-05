LAWRENCE — The University of Kansas’ long legal battle with former football head coach David Beaty is over.

KU on Friday night announced it has settled with Beaty, who was fired near the conclusion of the 2018 season. The settlement will send Beaty a sum of $2.55 million and end all litigation and disputes, the university announced in a news release.

"Despite the settlement, the University maintains that the facts and principles behind its position remain intact," KU said in a news release. "For the betterment of KU, and driven by a willingness to move forward during a time of uncertainty in college athletics, the University has now put this matter behind us."

At the time of his firing, Beaty appeared in line for a $3 million buyout per the terms of his contract. KU, however, discovered potential NCAA infractions during end-of-season exit interviews with assistant coaches that ultimately led to a Level II violation that has been leveled against the football program.

KU retroactively withheld Beaty’s buyout, and in March 2019, Beaty filed a lawsuit against the university, alleging athletic department officials were actively looking for ways to get out of the $3 million payment.

All funds for the settlement will come from the original sum placed in escrow during the first fiscal year following Beaty’s firing, KU announced.

Beaty was the head coach at KU for four seasons, compiling a 6-42 record. He was replaced by Les Miles.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more updates.