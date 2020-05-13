Since March, the National Junior College Athletic Associated had restrictions on in-person recruiting, forcing coaches to get creative. That’s no more as the NJCAA lifted its national in-person ban on Wednesday and allowing each school to make their own informed decisions on whether to allow recruiting visits, camps and other in-person activities.

“Our schools are so spread out that we’ve decided to put it in the hands of the schools,” NJCAA president and CEO Dr. Christopher Parker told Stadium.com.

There are 19 KJCCC schools that have been affected by COVID-19 and the restriction. Some have been able to ride this out on the reputation they’ve built but some, especially newer coaches have been getting creative on social media and working to get those players signed.

“You get pretty good on social media,” second-year Butler men’s basketball head coach Kyler Fisher said. “You first and foremost have to prove you are trust worthy enough to take care of someone’s kid for two years without having to meet them.”

In the state of Kansas, everyone is going through the difference phases to easy back into everything. May 18 is the start of Phase 2, with may restrictions being lifted, such as gyms and you can gather is groups of larger than 10. A lot of that will determine how the KJCCC goes forward.

According to the NJCAA, Saturday, May 16 is the first date you can go into homes, go to work outs or if some one is holding activities, you can go and observe. However, school campuses in Kansas are currently closed, limiting the ability to bring students on campus.

“Now each school has the autonomy to make their own decision,” Parker added. “They can have face-to-face interaction for recruiting as well as camps. The main thing is to be able to move forward, but do it with safety as the primary concern.”

Coaches cannot bring any athlete on campus for any workout until June 30.

The KJCCC has set the date as June 15 for making a determination for the fall semester. Whether that is canceling, delaying or starting on time, that remains to be seen. Those we reached out to had mixed feelings on how that would go, leaving everyone else to form their own opinions.

“We’re in survival mode,” Parker said. “We’re going to do this, but keep a close eye on whether it causes any negative effects. We just feel it was the correct decision to give schools the individual authority rather than a ‘one size’ fits all.”