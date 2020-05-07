LAWRENCE — One day after the NCAA delivered to Kansas its reply to the university’s official response to a notice of allegations, KU has once again fired back.

KU on Thursday made public the collegiate governing body’s answer to the university’s own early-March response to the notice of allegations, which outlined five Level I violations the NCAA argued were committed by the Jayhawk men’s basketball program in the recruiting realm.

At the core of both sides of the argument is whether Adidas and its current and former employees and consultants — such as T.J. Gassnola, a key witness in the October 2018 trial of three individuals implicated in the federal government’s probe into pay-for-play schemes in the sport — could be considered as boosters, making their actions therefore the responsibility of the university to police.

The NCAA in its Wednesday response said "very few facts are in dispute," citing KU’s lack of a counterargument as to whether eventual Jayhawks like Billy Preston and Silvio De Sousa — there names are redacted but payment timelines and trial testimony match their recruitment — were paid to steer their recruitment to KU.

Where the parties diverge, the NCAA stated, is on responsibility.

"[T]here can be no doubt the men’s basketball allegations are egregious, severe and are of the kind that significantly undermine and threaten the NCAA Collegiate Model," the NCAA wrote in its response. "The institution secured significant recruiting and competitive advantages by committing alleged Level I men’s basketball violations. The institution, in taking its defiant posture in this case, is indifferent to how its alleged violations may have adversely impacted other NCAA institutions who acted in compliance with NCAA legislation."

KU on Thursday continued that "defiant posture," commenting in a statement that the NCAA enforcement staff’s reply doesn’t in any way change KU’s position that the allegations against the men’s basketball program are "simply baseless and littered with alse representations."

"As the federal trial proved, adidas employees intentionally concealed impermissible payments from the University and its coaching staff," the university’s statement read. "The University has never denied these impermissible payments were made. For the NCAA enforcement staff to allege that the University should be held responsible for these payments is a distortion of the facts and a gross misapplication of NCAA Bylaws and case precedent.

"In addition, the enforcement staff’s assertion that KU refuses to accept responsibility is wrong. The University absolutely would accept responsibility if it believed that violations had occurred, as we have demonstrated with other self-reported infractions. Chancellor (Douglas) Girod, (athletic director) Jeff Long and KU stand firmly behind Coach (Bill) Self, his staff and our men’s basketball program, as well as our robust compliance program."

KU had previously labeled the NCAA’s conclusion that employees of an athletic department sponsor could be considered boosters as both "novel" and "unprecedented," assertions the NCAA vehemently disagreed with in its reply.

"[N]ot only did the membership contemplate this scenario, they feared shoe apparel company involvement and influence in the recruitment of elite student-athletes and then put safeguards in place in an attempt to prevent what occurred in this case," the NCAA wrote in its reply. "Therefore, there is nothing novel in concluding that a shoe apparel company is a representative of the institution’s athletics interests. Shoe companies are explicitly identified in the legislated definition and there is ample case precedent involving corporate entities as boosters."

KU simply "failed" to properly monitor the relationship between its "storied men’s basketball program" and soon-to-be implicated Adidas representatives such as Gassnola and former executive Jim Gatto, one of the three men convicted in the pay-for-play trial.

"In fact, Self and (assistant coach Kurtis) Townsend embraced, welcomed and encouraged Gassnola and other Adidas representatives’ impermissible involvement," the NCAA continued. "When boosters commit violations, the membership has clearly spoken through its legislative authority and infractions case precedent that the institution should be held responsible."

The Level I violations, the most severe assigned by the NCAA enforcement staff, could result in postseason bans, scholarship reductions and/or suspensions for implicated coaches. With the NCAA’s reply to KU’s response filed, a hearing in front of an infractions panel will now follow, though any decision rendered by that body could be challenged in court by the university.

The NCAA expressed it is "disappointed" by KU’s posture in its response to the allegations against its men’s basketball program.

"The institution's lack of timely cooperation and failure to acknowledge any responsibility for the alleged Level I violations are in direct contradiction to both the spirit and charge of the Commission and to the expectations of the membership," the NCAA wrote."

This is a developing story. Check back later for more updates.