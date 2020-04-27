LAWRENCE — Kansas Athletics’ three most prominent figures will earn less money this year.

To help their department combat financial shortfalls created by the COVID-19 pandemic, Jayhawk men’s basketball coach Bill Self, football coach Les Miles and athletic director Jeff Long will each take 10% salary reductions beginning May 1, the university announced Monday. The reductions will last six months and are projected to save nearly $500,000.

In a news release, Long said the department will continue to evaluate its future needs to determine whether any additional salary cuts will be needed for fiscal year 2021.

Self, who has been with KU since 2003, has an annual base salary of $3,881,857. Returning 5% of that sum will help "bridge the financial gap" in the athletic department, Self said in the release.

"KU has been home to us for 17 years, and been very good to our family. During our tenure we’ve had our ups and downs, but these turbulent times are unprecedented and the immediate future is unknown," Self said. "... These times are serious, but temporary, and it’s everyone’s hope that we can return to a safe and prosperous time soon.

"I have no doubt that Allen Fieldhouse is going to be the loudest it’s ever been when we all get together again, and I can’t wait. Let’s all stay positive."

Miles, who last season wrapped up his first campaign with the Jayhawks, has an annual base salary of $2.775 million.

"My family and I so enjoy being a part of KU, our athletic community and Lawrence. This is a great place and I enjoy giving to this university," Miles said. "Returning 10 percent of my salary is something we wanted to do to help a place we’ve quickly grown to love. We are all going through this pandemic together and I believe that our country will come through this stronger."

Long, who started at KU in 2018, has an annual base salary of $1.5 million. He labeled his own salary reduction as necessary to help the athletic department "get through these tough times."

"While we do not know when this pandemic will come to an end, we are encouraged by the strength of each of our student-athletes, coaches and staff," Long said. "We will continue taking steps to position our athletics department for a successful future."