KCAC baseball
scholar-athletes
WICHITA — The Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference named its 2020 Scholar-Athlete Team for baseball.
To be named to the team, "Student-athletes must have sophomore standing at the start of the sport season, and maintain a minimum grade point average of 3.25 on a 4.0 scale."
The team is listed below:
Chance VanEaton, Avila, jr., Belton, Mo.
Cody White, Avila, so., Lee's Summit, Mo.
Dylan Carnahan, Avila, sr., Olathe
Jarome McKenzie, Avila, jr., Auckland, New Zealand
Samuel Schwartz, Avila, jr., Merriam
Tyler Cody, Avila, sr., Broken Arrow, Okla.
Alec Loera, Bethany, jr., Waxahachie, Texas
Blake Gelinas, Bethany, sr., Green River, Wyo.
Brayden McAlister, Bethany, so., Roanoke, Texas
Connor Dunaway, Bethany, jr., Colorado Springs, Colo.
Gage Kennedy, Bethany, jr., Wichita
Andrew Chartrand, Friends, sr., Monroe, Wash.
Ben Buchinger, Friends, jr., Kansas City, Mo.
Brett Westerman, Friends, jr., Derby
Evan Skelton, Friends, sr., Larned
Jack Leyden, Friends, sr., Wichita
Jackson Oldham, Friends, sr., Dodge City
Jacob Coogan, Friends, jr., Broomfield, Colo.
Jarret Fox, Friends, so., Harper
John Coogan, Friends, jr., Broomfield, Colo.
Jordan Burnett, Friends, sr., Goodyear, Ariz.
Josh Drury, Friends, sr., Pueblo, Colo.
Lucas Quimby, Friends, sr., Pueblo, Colo.
Ricardo Paris, Friends, sr., Barquisimeto, Valenzuela
Tony Caporrimo, Friends, sr., Litchfield Park, Ariz.
Troy Puga, Friends, sr., Pueblo, Colo.
Zach Gillig, Friends, jr., Valley Center
Austin Cross, Kansas Wesleyan, grad., Montgomery, Texas
Cody Montanez, Kansas Wesleyan, sr., Santa Rosa, Calif.
Ethan Kickhaefer, Kansas Wesleyan, so., Salina
John Olivier, Kansas Wesleyan, sr., Castle Rock, Colo.
Rodney Bond, Kansas Wesleyan, grad., Frisco, Texas
Trent Short, Kansas Wesleyan, sr., Imperial, Mo.
Bo Slaymaker, McPherson, so., Johnstown, Colo.
Brian Cantu, McPherson, sr., Mission, Texas
Chopper Wade, McPherson, jr., Olathe
Garrett Connor, McPherson, sr., Highlands Ranch, Colo.
Garrett Ham, McPherson, sr., Albuquerque, N.M.
Jack Bradley, McPherson, so., Mounds, Okla.
James Canar, McPherson, so., Longmont, Colo.
Kris Perez, McPherson, sr., Miramar, Fla.
Logan Worswick, McPherson, sr., Sachse, Texas
Martin Jaime, McPherson, so., Monterrey, Mexico
Robert Medina, McPherson, so., Olathe
Trey Flint, McPherson, so., Sand Point, Idaho
Tyler Dunn, McPherson, jr., Lawton, Okla.
Zac Moran, McPherson, sr., Sydney, Australia
Benjamin Replogle, Oklahoma Wesleyan, jr., Catoosa, Okla.
Dylan Stowell, Oklahoma Wesleyan, jr., Springfield, Mo.
Ethan Buresh, Oklahoma Wesleyan, so., Leawood
Jack Simon, Oklahoma Wesleyan, jr., Cypress, Texas
Jimmie Koons, Oklahoma Wesleyan, sr., Ochelata, Okla.
Joshua Logan, Oklahoma Wesleyan, so., Flower Mound, Texas
Kent Korenek, Oklahoma Wesleyan, sr., Cypress, Texas
Konnor Randolph, Oklahoma Wesleyan, jr., Fayetteville, Ark.
Mathieu Tremblay, Oklahoma Wesleyan, jr., Quebec, Canada
Nicholas Chavez, Oklahoma Wesleyan, so., Dallas
Parker Tumelson, Oklahoma Wesleyan, jr., Edmond, Okla.
Tanner Kellerstrass, Oklahoma Wesleyan, jr., Springfield, Mo.
Jackson Flack, Ottawa, jr., Shawnee
Kyle Banister, Ottawa, sr., SeaTec, Wash.
Merrick Brown, Ottawa, sr., Richmond
Brandon Poche, Southwestern, sr., Hester, La.
Donovan McMullen, Southwestern, sr., Phoenix, Ariz.
Owen Breithaupt, Southwestern, sr., Payallup, Wash.
Alex Poyner, Sterling, sr., Owasso, Okla.
Armando Flores, Sterling, sr., Merced, Calif.
Edrick Morrillo, Sterling, so., Trujillo Alto, Puerto Rico
Gonzalo Serrano, Sterling, so., Isabela, Puerto Rico
Luis Rodriguez, Sterling, so., Ponce, Puerto Rico
Tyler Duffy, Sterling, so., Corinth, Texas
Brandon Garcia, Tabor, grad., Toronto
Dawson Dreher, Tabor, jr., Hutchinson
Derrick Watts, Tabor, grad., Arvada, Colo.
Jarod Cooper, Tabor, sr., Berryton
Mason Fast, Tabor, sr., Perry
Trace Blakesley, Tabor, so., Augusta
Travis Stevens, Tabor, sr., Filmore, Utah
Alex Guevara, Saint Mary, so., Phoenix, Ariz.
Antonio Valentin, Saint Mary, so., La Mirada, Calif.
Jacob Honadel, Saint Mary, so., Overland Park
Jarret Goss, Saint Mary, jr., Harrisonville, Mo.
Mark Lewis, Saint Mary, jr., Omaha, Neb.
Peyton Garvin, Saint Mary, so., Lawrence
Reece Fontana, Saint Mary, sr., Moreno Valley, Calif.
Cole Satterfield, York, sr., Broomfield, Colo.
Daniel Tomkiewicz, York, sr., Port Orchard, Wash.
Ethan Lanz, York, sr., Denver
Garrett Ewing, York, sr., Liberty, Mo.
Jason Richardson, York, sr., Prosper, Texas
Kevan Mathis, York, jr., Livermoore, Calif.
Sebastian Rolon, York, so., Mount Dora, Fla.
Tre' Bradley, York, grad., Lewistown, Mont.