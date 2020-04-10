Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones has committed to sending 1,200 postcards to sidelined Special Olympics Kansas athletes through the organization’s Lifted Campaign.

“We are so excited to have Chris join us in our efforts to lift athlete’s spirits during this unprecedented time,” said Heather Waters, Special Olympics Kansas spokeswoman. “Our athletes are struggling with isolation and missing opportunities to train and compete with their teammates. Getting a postcard from Chris is going to lift a lot of athletes.”

The Lifted Campaign allows anyone to purchase a postcard and leave a personalized message for a Special Olympics Kansas athlete. Volunteers are handwriting the messages on cards that are then mailed out to athletes around the state, Special Olympic Kansas officials said.

The goal of the campaign, which kicked off April 1, is to send each one of the 4,300 athletes throughout Kansas a postcard with an uplifting message.

Jones is a Special Olympics Kansas Champion. In 2019, he hosted Special Olympics athletes from Kansas and Missouri at Chiefs training camp. He also is planning special events for athletes in 2020 after the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions lift.