Abby Ogle’s impressive sophomore season at Hutchinson Community College was officially capped on Tuesday as the Blue Dragon women’s basketball player was named a third-team NJCAA All-American.

Ogle, a 5-foot-8 guard from Baldwin City, is Hutchinson women’s basketball’s 16th NJCAA All-American in team history. Ogle adds this All-America honor to her Jayhawk West and Region VI first-team selections and 2020 Jayhawk West Player of the Year award. Ogle was also a three-time Jayhawk Conference Player of the Week and earned one NJCAA National Player of the Week award this season.

Ogle was the 2020 Jayhawk West champion Blue Dragons’ leading scorer at 15.5 points per game. The 28-4 Blue Dragons, ranked in the NJCAA Top 10 for most of the season, advanced to the Region VI Tournament semifinals and earned the No. 12 overall seed as an at-large selection of the 2020 NJCAA Tournament, which was wiped out by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now a commit to the University of West Virginia, Ogle was the seventh leading scorer in the KJCCC this season. She shot 59.3 percent from the field. That mark was the third best in the KJCCC this season and fourth-best in Blue Dragon single-season history.

Ogle, who at one time or another this season, had to play all five positions because of injury and/or foul trouble, shot 37.5 percent from 3-point range and 71.8 percent from the free-throw line.

Ogle ranked first in the KJCCC with 3.7 steals per game. She became only the second Blue Dragon ever to reach 200 steals for a career and just the sixth to reach 100 steals for a season with 114 this season.

She also averages 6.4 rebounds per game (15th in KJCCC) and 3.7 assists (fifth in KJCCC).

Ogle had four double-doubles this season and led the team in scoring 14 times.

Ogle’s 114 steals this season were fourth-most in single-season history. Her 213 career steals ranked No. 2 in Hutchinson career history and are 10th most in Jayhawk Conference history.

Ogle also finished eighth on the Blue Dragon career assist list with 243. Her 56.4 percent career field-goal percentage is fourth-best in Hutchinson history.

Ogle is one of three Jayhawk Conference players to earn All-America honors this season. Independence center Brittany Reeves was named to the second team and Butler’s Tamara Nard was an honorable mention selection.