For most Kansas high school athletes, the harsh reality hit in mid-March, when first the state basketball tournaments were shut down in midstream, and then days later they had to say goodbye to the entire spring sports season as well.

Sacred Heart's Tate Herrenbruck had to confront a similar moment of truth a month and a half earlier, well before COVID-19 was anything more than a blip on the national radar.

The end of his sports season came on Feb. 3, approximately a minute into the second quarter of Sacred Heart's basketball game at Ellsworth.

Herrenbruck, the Knights' senior point guard, went up in the air for an alley-oop pass, landed awkwardly and immediately crumbled to the floor. Sacred Heart coach Brian Gormley said his immediate thought was an ankle injury, but Herrenbruck knew better.

It was his knee, and any hopes of finishing what was shaping up as a memorable basketball season were gone. So Herrenbruck's mind quickly turned to his No. 1 sport, golf, where the Knights were five-time defending Class 2A state champions.

"When I first got hurt, I was sitting on the bench and counting up the months to see if I would make it back for state," Herrenbruck said. "Because I knew I tore my ACL when I did it, and I know the rehab process takes about six months, so I knew that basically all sports were over that night.

"That was definitely tough."

In the short term it was tough on several levels, both for Herrenbruck and the Knights. After losing its season opener at Hesston, Sacred Heart went on a roll, picking up its 11th straight victory in the Ellsworth game.

"Around the same time I got injured, I felt like I was starting to play a lot better, and so was the whole team," said Herrenbruck, who was averaging a team-high 18.9 points per game, along with 4.3 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.1 steals. "So that was definitely a big disappointment."

The Knights went on to finish 19-4, losing to Hillsboro in the sub-state finals.

"Obviously with our team, he was coming back and we knew he was going to be an elite scorer," Gormley said of Herrenbruck. "He has the ability to shoot the ball from deep, along with his ability to attack the basket and his speed.

"But he raised his level of play as a playmaker for us, and for the first 11 games of the season things were really clicking well. He was kind of our engine that got us going, and everybody else was finding ways to play off of him."

After playing sparingly his first two years in basketball, Herrenbruck blossomed as a starter his junior season, ranking second on the team in scoring with 14.9 points per game. But it was on the golf course that he first made a name for himself.

As a freshman in 2017, he finished sixth overall while helping Sacred Heart to its third straight state title. He then tied older brother Grant for second as a sophomore, losing in a playoff, but his score of 68 at Crestwood Country Club in Pittsburg was just one shot behind individual champion and teammate Cole Elmore.

Last year at Hesston, Herrenbruck again came up one stroke short, again to a teammate, shooting a 67 at Hesston Golf Course while Kameron Shaw won with a 66.

"Tate has been one of the greatest golfers we've had with all the great teams we've had," Sacred Heart coach Eric Muninger said. "He's a great leader and it's been fun to watch him grow up, and he's great in the classroom and very mature."

Herrenbruck's golf resume is impeccable, which is one reason he'll join older brother Grant this fall at Kansas after signing with the Jayhawks last November. Last summer he was the Kansas junior golfer of the year and he has excelled at every level, even in regional and national events.

But the one prize that has eluded him is an individual state gold medal.

"It would have been nice to try to win a state individual title," Herrenbruck said. "But I have bigger things coming up, hopefully.

"Having college golf to look forward to next year definitely helps, because if I was just like a regular senior who didn't have any college sports, then it would be definitely a lot harder."

Herrenbruck committed to KU last June. And while his brother's presence on the team might not have swayed his decision, it gave the Jayhawks a distinct advantage.

"I think it helps just knowing some of the guys that are going to be on the team with me," he said. "Grant introduced me to all the other people on the team, so that was good."

Herrenbruck, who had surgery on his knee Feb. 14, is off crutches now but doesn't expect to resume golfing in full until the beginning of July. He has been able to practice his putting, however.

"It's hard to find something to do, because I can't just go for a run or something outside, so putting has been something good to get me out of the house," he said.

Right after the injury, Herrenbruck said he stayed away from basketball practices for a while, in part because of mobility issues. But he was with the team at most of the games, lending moral support.

"I'll say this for him, that as devastating as it was, he supported the guys the rest of the year and was on the bench for the games," Gormley said. "I told him at the end of the season that a lot of the guys appreciated that.

"I think there was probably more frustration there than he necessarily let on, even to me. But he handled that whole thing with a great deal of maturity."

Muninger saw the same thing, even though the Knights never got to start their golf season.

"I thought he handled the knee injury and the end of his basketball and golf season really well," Muninger said. "Tate is such a great kid and a super person that I have no worries about his future."

Herrenbruck admitted that his frustration and boredom levels has grown, especially since Salina and the state of Kansas came under a stay-at-home order.

"I was pretty much just hanging out with friends, because that was before all the quarantine stuff," he said. "I have a few classes where we join a chat room and I can see some of my classmates, and I keep in touch with my closer friends.

"(But) not being able to finish off my senior year, that definitely was a hard one to take in, especially after all this already. At the moment I just want to work on my golf game for school next year. I'm not really eager to get back on the basketball court."