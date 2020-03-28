In a 2019-2020 high school basketball season marked by talented underclassmen, Andover Central senior Xavier Bell earned Capital-Journal All-State honors for the second straight season, closing out a banner high school career as one of Kansas’ top two-sport stars.

Bell is the lone senior on the All-State boys team and the lone top-five repeater after helping lead the Jaguars to four straight state tournament berths, including a state title in 2019, and making 97 straight starts.

After earning second-team All-State and first-team All-Class 4A honors as a wide receiver in football, the 6-foot-4 guard averaged 24.6 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2 assists in basketball, leading the Jaguars to a 14-9 record.

Bell, who received considerable recruiting attention in both sports, has orally committed to Division I Drexel in basketball.

He finished his career ranked No. 2 on Andover Central’s career scoring list with 1,710 points while also finishing No. 1 in field goals made, No. 2 in free throws made and free throw percentage and No. 3 in career rebounds.

“The best quality about Xavier is his competitive motor,’’ Andover Central coach Jesse Herrmann said. ”He came to practice every day for four years with that motor and I never had to challenge him to work harder.’’

Bell is joined on the first team by a trio of juniors — Piper’s Tamar Bates, Blue Valley Northwest’s Jack Chapman and Campus’ Sterling Chapman — as well as Wichita Collegiate sophomore Gradey Dick.

Dick (6-6) was named the Gatorade Kansas Player of the Year after averaging 20.3 points and five rebounds and leading the Spartans to a 20-3 record and the final four in Class 3A.

After averaging 16.7 points as a freshman, veteran Collegiate coach Mitch Fiegel said Dick became a more complete player as a sophomore.

“What I would say is the most impressive thing about him is that during this season he was able to get past himself and just play the game for the beauty of the game and go into each night and do whatever we needed that night,’’ Fiegel said. “That’s when you become a player.’’

Jack Chapman averaged 21 points and six rebounds for 21-2 Blue Valley Northwest, leading the Huskies to the final four in 6A after helping the team win state titles in 2018 and ’19.

Sterling Chapman averaged 17 points and six rebounds for Campus, leading Campus to a perfect 23-0 record and the 6A final four.

“He will be the all-time leading scorer in Campus history early next year,’’ Colts coach Chris Davis said. ”He plays on both ends of the floor. (It’s) scary for others that he is just a junior.’’

Bates averaged 22 points and 5.1 rebounds for 22-1 Piper, leading the Pirates to the final four in 4A a year after helping lead Piper to the state championship.

The Capital-Journal’s state boys coach of the year is Andover’s Martin Shetlar, who led the Trojans to a perfect 23-0 record and a final four berth in 5A.

Andover more than doubled its 11-win total in 2018-19 in Shetlar’s third year as the Trojans’ head coach..

“I thought we would have a really good season,’’ Shetlar said. ”We only had one senior on our team the year before and were returning a really good group of guys that understood their role. This group bought in on the first day of summer workouts and worked hard.

“So I felt like we were going to make a run and be really good, but I never dreamed we would go 23-0. We play a really tough schedule and our league games are a battle every night. This was a special group that believed in each other and refused to lose games.’’