Local sports take hit with COVID-19 threat

With the threat of COVID-19 increasing in Kansas, and information changing daily, several cancellations and postponements had occurred for sports-related organizations in Garden City.

GARDEN CITY RECREATION COMMISSION

Garden City Recreation Commission had canceled all classes, programs and activities through April 11 as a proactive approach to the potential COVID-19. The GCRC administration will re-evaluate the situation at that time, and make decisions based on the recommendations of the CDC, the State of Kansas and the Finney County Health Department.

CORE Fitness is adjusting its hours of operation to allow for cleaning and sanitization of all equipment. The new hours are:

Monday through Friday: 4:30 a,m, to 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Canceled events: Gymnastics Meet and Outrun on April 4; Easter Egg Hunt on April 11; Rentals –gymnasium, classrooms, etc.; Competitive Baseball; Fitness Classes - Forever Fit, Fit After Fifty, Grow Well; gymnastics classes and clinics; spring adult softball; Battle at the Bats tournament; Open Gym at Sixth Street location; dance classes/; and art programs.

Postponed events: youth soccer; officials clinic; women’s volleyball; and Big 8 tournament.

For those enrolled in classes, programs or events GCRC will credit the individual’s account as it is the intent to hold the classes at a later date.

GARDEN CITY FAMILY YMCA

The Garden City Family YMCA has canceled its upcoming special events in the next few weeks, but remains open. The YMCA administration is monitoring it’s classes with the COVID-19 threat.

The child care service at Garden City facility remains open at this time.

“We’re ramping up our cleaning to sanitize equipment and encourage people to continue to use the facility during non-peak hours,” Chad Knight, Garden City Family YMCA executive director said. “It’s all a day-to-day situation.”

GCCC SPRING SPORTS CANCELED

Following the recommendations from the Center of Disease Control and Prevention (CD) in regards to COVID-19 (Coronavirus), the NJCAA announced on Monday that they are cancelling all spring competition, effective immediately. That includes baseball, softball, golf and men's and women's track.

The E-Sports season, which is a separate entity from the NJCAA, is still on as scheduled.

"We will obviously comply with the NJCAA's decision," Director of Athletics Greg McVey said. "But this is a very tough time. My heart goes out to the coaches and student-athletes that were affected by this ruling."

In regards to eligibility for spring sports, no spring student-athlete, who was enrolled at a member college in 2020, will be charged a year of participation.

"We will work with each individual athlete on completing that process if they so desire," McVey said.

Along with the cancellation of competition, there will be no on and off-campus recruiting for all sports until April 15, with further evaluation to be assessed at that point.

GCCC HALL OF FAME CEREMONY POSTPONED

Garden City Community College Athletic Department announced on Monday that they have postponed the 2020 Broncbuster Athletics Hall of Fame induction ceremony, scheduled for April 24 at The golf Club at Southwind.

“We were looking forward to honoring all of these deserving individuals this upcoming April," Director of Athletics Greg McVey said. "It's unfortunate with what's going on in the world today that we are going to have to postpone this event. We are still plan on having it at some point in the future."

No reschedule date for the event has been determined.

Five members set to be enshrined are: Phil Loadholt, Bob Larson, Emily Miller, Keith Smart and Tamara Jones.

GCCC’s BAA POSTPONES GOLF TOURNAMENT

Garden City Community College Athletic Department announced on Monday that they have postponed the 2020 Broncbuster Athletic Association Golf Tournament, scheduled for Saturday, April 25 at The Golf Club at Southwind.

”This is an unprecedented time in our history," Director of Athletics Greg McVey said. "With everything that's going on in the world, and with safety being the main priority, this was a decision that had to be made."

The event will be rescheduled for a later date.