Central Plains blows out Ingalls

Central Plains star Emily Ryan managed to add one more milestone to her legendary high school career before it was cut short.

The Iowa State signee went over the 3,000-point mark for her career during Central Plains’ 93-47 rout of Ingalls in Thursday’s Class 1A state quarterfinal at United Wireless Arena.

“I had heard a couple people talk about it, but honestly, I had no idea if I was actually that close,” Ryan said. “It’s not really important to me, I’m just worried about our next game.”

Unfortunately, Ryan won't get the chance to play another high school game.

At around 8:30 p.m. Thursday, about an hour after Central Plains’ quarterfinal win, the Kansas State High School Activities Association announced it was cancelling the last two days because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Ryan, who entered the game 13 points away from 3,000 points, hit the milestone with a layup in the second quarter. She finished with 20 points on 9 of 13 shooting while dishing out five assists.

“I kind of said something at halftime (about the milestone), and I think she was kind of upset with me,” Central Plains coach Pat Stiles said. “We’re not into individual stuff, we’re about the team, and that’s the way she is. She’s always about the team.”

When the announcement was made to cancel the remainder of the tournament, Central Plains players were visibly emotional in the stands. The Oilers, winners of 136 straight games, were denied the opportunity to go for a seventh straight championship.

Thursday’s game was a microcosm of Central Plains’ dominance over the past several years. The Oilers went 37 of 63 from the floor and 13 of 30 from 3-point range.

Ryan was joined in double figures by Lexi Oeser (12), Kassidy Nixon (11), Delaney Rugan (11), Jennah Jeffrey (10) and Addison Crites (10).

Central Plains finished with a 26-0 record.

“Very proud of them,” Stiles said. “Really lucky to coach them.”

Ingalls was led by Alexa Lightner’s 18 points while Regan Ast had 15. The Bulldogs ended with a 16-9 record.