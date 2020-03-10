Charles Chaney ChuckChaneyBCTG

Tuesday

Mar 10, 2020 at 11:35 AM


MCPHERSON VS. BASEHOR-LINWOOD


MCPHERSON


Coach: Chris Strathman


Record: 21-1


Ranking: No. 1 West


How they got here: beat Great Bend 66-24; beat Kapaun Mt. Carmel 62-45


Titles (most recent): 9 (2018)


State appearance: 33rd


State record: 49-26


Points Per Game: 59.1


Points Allowed Per Game: 32.0


BASEHOR-LINWOOD


Coach: Jason Tatkenhorst


Record: 16-6


Ranking: No. 3 East


How they got here: beat Highland Park 73-59; beat KC Schlagle 67-55


Titles: 0


State appearance: 6th


State record: 4-5


Points Per Game: 55.0


Points Allowed Per Game: 39.8


ST. THOMAS AQUINAS VS. MAIZE SOUTH


ST. THOMAS AQUINAS


Coach: Rick Hetzel


Record: 18-4


Ranking: No. 2 East


How they got here: beat Leavenworth 55-25; beat Shawnee Heights 58-27


Titles (most recent): 9 (2019)


State appearance: 27th


State record: 46-20


Points Per Game: 55.1


Points Allowed Per Game: 49.5


MAIZE SOUTH


Coach: Ben Hamilton


Record: 18-4


Ranking: No. 4 West


How they got here: beat Andover 39-25; beat Goddard Eisenhower 44-30


Titles: 0


State appearance: second


State record: 0-1


Points Per Game: 47.6


Points Allowed Per Game: 40.9


ANDOVER CENTRAL vs. DE SOTO


ANDOVER CENTRAL


Coach: Stana Jefferson


Record: 21-1


Ranking: No. 2 West


How they got here: beat Hays 67-38; beat Goddard 55-27


Titles (most recent): 2 (2010)


State appearance: 6th


State record: 12-3


Points Per Game: 59.1


Points Allowed Per Game: 32.0


DE SOTO


Coach: Ryan Robie


Record: 16-6


Ranking: No. 4 Eest


How they got here: beat Spring Hill 54-45; beat Lansing 45-37


Titles: 0


State appearance: 5th


State record: 0-4


Points Per Game: 52.0


Points Allowed Per Game: 38.3


TOPEKA SEAMAN VS. MAIZE


TOPEKA SEAMAN


Coach: Matt Tinsley


Record: 19-3


Ranking: No. 1 East


How they got here: beat KC Washington 73-19; beat Blue Valley Southwest 58-51


Titles (most recent): 1 (1991)


State appearance: 18th


State record: 8-17


Points Per Game: 56.0


Points Allowed Per Game: 39.2


MAIZE


Coach: Mike Williams


Record: 16-6


Ranking: No. 4 West


How they got here: beat Salina South 60-33; beat Bishop Carroll 41-39


Titles: 0


State appearance: 15th


State record: 14-16


Points Per Game: 53.4


Points Allowed Per Game: 37.6


FULL SCHEDULE


Thursday, March 12


No. 1 McPherson (21-1) vs. No. 8 Basehor-Linwood (16-6), 3 p.m.


No. 4 St. Thomas Aquinas (18-4) vs. Maize South (18-4), 4:45 p.m.


No. 2 Andover Central (21-1) vs. De Soto (16-6), 6:30 p.m.


No. 3 Topeka Seaman (19-3) vs. Maize (16-6), 8:15 p.m.


Friday, March 13


McPherson-Basehor-Linwood winner vs. St. Thomas Aquinas-Maize South winner, 3 p.m.


Andover Central-DeSoto winner vs. Topeka Seaman-Maize winner, 6:30 p.m.


Saturday, March 14


Third Place Game, 12 p.m.


Championship Game, 4 p.m.