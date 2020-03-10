MCPHERSON VS. BASEHOR-LINWOOD

MCPHERSON

Coach: Chris Strathman

Record: 21-1

Ranking: No. 1 West

How they got here: beat Great Bend 66-24; beat Kapaun Mt. Carmel 62-45

Titles (most recent): 9 (2018)

State appearance: 33rd

State record: 49-26

Points Per Game: 59.1

Points Allowed Per Game: 32.0

BASEHOR-LINWOOD

Coach: Jason Tatkenhorst

Record: 16-6

Ranking: No. 3 East

How they got here: beat Highland Park 73-59; beat KC Schlagle 67-55

Titles: 0

State appearance: 6th

State record: 4-5

Points Per Game: 55.0

Points Allowed Per Game: 39.8

ST. THOMAS AQUINAS VS. MAIZE SOUTH

ST. THOMAS AQUINAS

Coach: Rick Hetzel

Record: 18-4

Ranking: No. 2 East

How they got here: beat Leavenworth 55-25; beat Shawnee Heights 58-27

Titles (most recent): 9 (2019)

State appearance: 27th

State record: 46-20

Points Per Game: 55.1

Points Allowed Per Game: 49.5

MAIZE SOUTH

Coach: Ben Hamilton

Record: 18-4

Ranking: No. 4 West

How they got here: beat Andover 39-25; beat Goddard Eisenhower 44-30

Titles: 0

State appearance: second

State record: 0-1

Points Per Game: 47.6

Points Allowed Per Game: 40.9

ANDOVER CENTRAL vs. DE SOTO

ANDOVER CENTRAL

Coach: Stana Jefferson

Record: 21-1

Ranking: No. 2 West

How they got here: beat Hays 67-38; beat Goddard 55-27

Titles (most recent): 2 (2010)

State appearance: 6th

State record: 12-3

Points Per Game: 59.1

Points Allowed Per Game: 32.0

DE SOTO

Coach: Ryan Robie

Record: 16-6

Ranking: No. 4 Eest

How they got here: beat Spring Hill 54-45; beat Lansing 45-37

Titles: 0

State appearance: 5th

State record: 0-4

Points Per Game: 52.0

Points Allowed Per Game: 38.3

TOPEKA SEAMAN VS. MAIZE

TOPEKA SEAMAN

Coach: Matt Tinsley

Record: 19-3

Ranking: No. 1 East

How they got here: beat KC Washington 73-19; beat Blue Valley Southwest 58-51

Titles (most recent): 1 (1991)

State appearance: 18th

State record: 8-17

Points Per Game: 56.0

Points Allowed Per Game: 39.2

MAIZE

Coach: Mike Williams

Record: 16-6

Ranking: No. 4 West

How they got here: beat Salina South 60-33; beat Bishop Carroll 41-39

Titles: 0

State appearance: 15th

State record: 14-16

Points Per Game: 53.4

Points Allowed Per Game: 37.6

FULL SCHEDULE

Thursday, March 12

No. 1 McPherson (21-1) vs. No. 8 Basehor-Linwood (16-6), 3 p.m.

No. 4 St. Thomas Aquinas (18-4) vs. Maize South (18-4), 4:45 p.m.

No. 2 Andover Central (21-1) vs. De Soto (16-6), 6:30 p.m.

No. 3 Topeka Seaman (19-3) vs. Maize (16-6), 8:15 p.m.

Friday, March 13

McPherson-Basehor-Linwood winner vs. St. Thomas Aquinas-Maize South winner, 3 p.m.

Andover Central-DeSoto winner vs. Topeka Seaman-Maize winner, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 14

Third Place Game, 12 p.m.

Championship Game, 4 p.m.