Scott City, Ingalls girls heading to state tourneys

As sub-state basketball tournaments wrapped up on Saturday, two area girls high school teams punched their tickets to compete in the state tournaments with sub-state championships.

Scott City advances to the Class 3A state tournament at Hutchinson and Ingalls will travel to Dodge City for the Class 1A state tournament.

Cimarron Class 3A sub-state

Scott City girls 54, Goodland 45 OT

Emily Weathers had a game-high 19 points, Amber Latta added 11 and Lyndi Rumford chipped in 10 points as Scott City defeated Goodland 54-45 in overtime Saturday for the Class 3A sub-state girls championship at Cimarron.

Scott City lead through the first three quarters of the game, 29-24 at halftime and 40-34 after three. But the Cowboys, the No. 8 seed, mounted a comeback in the fourth, scoring 10 points and holding the Beavers to only five points, to tie the score at the end of regulation at 45-45.

The Beavers showed why they were the No. 1 seed in the sub-state during the overtime period, holding Goodland scoreless. The Cowboys’ only chance to score was on the front end of a 1-and-1, which was missed. Scott City, on the other hand, had Weathers hit a field goal, then various players on the team combined to go 7 of 8 at the free-throw line to seal the victory.

Talexa Weeter led the scoring for Goodland with 18 points as Emma Lehman added 10.

Scott City, 20-3 overall, goes into the Class 3A state tournament as the No. 6 seed and will face Halstead, 20-3, the No. 3 seed, at 8:15 p.m. Thursday at the Hutchinson Sports Arena in Hutchinson.

Scott City;15;14;11;5;9; —;54

Goodland;10;14;10;10;0; —;45

Colby 48, Lakin boys 47

Ryan Myers scored 15 points, Peyton Wahlmeier aded 12 and Jaden Siruta had 10 points as the No. 3 seed Colby Eagles upset the top-ranked Lakin Broncs, 48-47, in the Class 3A sub-state boys championship game at Cimarron.

Lakin’s high-scoring offense was held in check through the game by Colby. The Broncs lead through the first three quarters of the game, 21-19 at halftime and 36-32 after three.

The Eagles mounted their comeback in the fourth quarter, outscoring Lakin 16-11 to take the title.

Hunter Davis led the scoring for Lakin with 14 points.

Lakin;7;14;15;11;—;47

Colby;6;13;13;16;—;48

Dodge City Class 1A sub-state

Ingalls girls 42, St. John 39

Britlyn Beach scored a game-high 19 points and Alexa Lightner added 14 as the Ingalls Bulldogs defeated St. John, 42-39, to claim the championship title Saturday during a Class 1A girls sub-state at Dodge City Community College.

Ingalls jumped out to a three-point lead after one and held a one-point lead, 18-17, going into halftime. The Bulldogs’ defense held the Tigers to only five points in the third quarter while its offense tallied 11.

St. John scored 17 points in the final quarter for a comeback, but Ingalls kept pace with 13 to hold the lead and the win.

Ingalls will make a return trip to Dodge City this week as it opens the Class 1A state tournament at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. The Bulldogs, 16-8 overall and the No. 8 seed in the tournament, will face the Halstead Dragons, 25-0, the No. 1 seed of the tournament. The tournament will be played at the United Wireless Arena in Dodge City.

Ingalls;12;6;11;13;—;42

St. John;9;8;5;17;—;39

St. John 65, South Gray boys 52

Tanner Halling racked up 26 points and Trey Fisher added 12 as the St. John Tigers defeated the South Gray Rebels, 65-52, on Saturday for the Class 1A sub-state championship at Dodge City Community College.

The Tigers led throughout the game, 30-25 at halftime, and gradually extended the lead through the second half.

Aaron Skidmore scored a game-high 27 points and Brody Deges added 10 for the Rebels.

South Gray;11;14;16;11;—;52

St. John;16;14;14;21;—;65

Elkhart Class 2A sub-state

Pratt-Skyline 45, Syracuse boys 40

Eliazar Carrasco scored 16 points and Steve Fisher added 15 as Pratt-Skyline defeated Syracuse 45-40 in the boys championship game Saturday of a Class 2A sub-state at Elkhart.

Syracuse jumped out to the lead after the first quarter to take a 12-7, but the Thunderbirds reversed the score in the second to have both teams tied at 19 points going into the locker room.

In the third, Skyline’s defense held the Bulldogs to four points in the third quarter, while its offense added 13 to the scoreboard.

The Bulldogs made a comeback in the fourth, scoring 17 points, but the Thunderbirds added 13 to their total for the win.

Syracuse’s Aaron Plunkett scored a game-high 20 points and Damian Ramirez added 10 for the Bulldogs.

Syracuse;12;7;4;17;—;40

Skyline;7;12;13;13;—;45

Spearville 77, Elkhart girls 52

Ehlaina Hartman controlled the offensive game with 37 points and Alissa Heskamp added 22 as Spearville defeated Elkhart, 77-52, in the girls championship game of a Class 2A sub-state at Elkhart Saturday.

The Lancers led throughout the game, 43-23 at halftime, and extending its lead in each each quarter, for the win.

Carrie Runkle scored 14 points for the Wildcats and Chavelle Ralstin added 12.

Elkhart;10;13;15;14;—;52

Spearville;16;27;18;16;—;77

Pratt Class 1A sub-state

South Central 40, Meade boys 31 OT

Xavier Frazier scored 14 points and Owen Alexander added 10 to lead South Central to an overtime victory over Meade, 40-31, in the boys championship game Saturday of a Class 1A sub-state at Pratt Community College.

Defense was the name of the game in the championship as neither team could score more than 10 points in each of the quarters in regulation play.

The Timberwolves grabbed a two-point lead at the half, 16-14, but Meade tied it up at the end of three quarters 20-20. The fourth proved to be more of the same equal play, as each team scored nine points to send the game to an extra period.

In the overtime, The Buffaloes were only able to score a single field goal. South Central, on the other hand, went 11-of-12 from the charity stripe to seal the win.

Meade;6;8;6;9;2;—;31

South Central;8;8;4;9;11;—;40

In the girls championship match up at PCC, Cunningham defeated Kinsley, 35-33, for the title and a trip to the state tournament.

Russell Class 1A sub-state

Stockton boys 51, Greeley County 33

Josh Coleman scored 16 points and Ethan Means added 14 to lead Stockton to a 51-33 win over Greeley County on Saturday in the boys championship game of a Class 1A sub-state at Russell High School.

Greeley County jumped out to a one-point lead after one quarter, 9-8, but the Jackrabbits trailed the rest of the game. Stockton grabbed the lead heading into halftime at 18-16, then extended the lead through the second half.

Jaxson Brandl scored 15 points to lead the Jackrabbits.

Greeley Co.;9;7;7;10;—;33

Stockton;8;10;20;13;—;51

In the girls championship game at Russell, Central Plains blew out Osborne, 89-22, to advance to the Class 1A state tournament at Dodge City.