Kansas State forward Peyton Williams was named to the all-Big 12 women's team for the second straight year on Monday in a vote by the league coaches.

Williams, a senior forward from Topeka, was joined on the 10-member first team by Wildcat center Ayoka Lee, who also received freshman of the year honors.

K-State's Angela Harris received honorable mention, while Kansas' Zakiyah Franklin joined Lee on the all-freshman team.

Conference champion Baylor dominated the other individual awards with center Lauren Cox picked as player of the year, Kim Mulkey coach of the year, DiDi Richards defensive player of the year, Te'a Cooper co-newcomer of the year and Queen Egbo top sixth player. Oklahoma State's Natasha Mack shared newcomer of the year honors with Cooper.

Williams, a 6-foot-4 senior from Topeka, averages 15.4 points per game and ranks third in the league with 11 rebounds per game. She is ninth in the conference in scoring, sixth in field goal percentage (.758), seventh in double-doubles and 10th in blocks.

Williams, who averaged a double-double in league play for the second straight year, is the first player in K-State history with a combination of at least 1,500 points, 900 rebounds, 200 assists, 150 steals and 100 blocks.

Lee, a 6-5 redshirt freshman from Byron, Minn., also was a unanimous all-freshman team selection in her first season. She was named freshman of the week 12 times by the league office.

Lee leads the Wildcats in scoring with 15.7 points per game, rebounding with 11.4 and clocks with 3.1. She is tied for the Big 12 lead in double-doubles with 19 and is the first freshman in program history with at least 400 points, 300 rebounds and 80 blocked shots.

Lee is the first freshman all-conference first-team pick since Joyner Holmes of Texas in 2017.

In addition to Lee and Williams, K-State had an honorable mention selection in senior guard Angela Harris, a senior graduate transfer from Houston. Harris averages 11.3 points, 4.3 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 1.8 steals, though her scoring jumped to 13.1 in league play.

Kansas' Franklin, a 5-7 guard from Lakeland, Fla., was the lone Jayhawk honored by the coaches, landing on the all-freshman team. She leads the Jayhawks in scoring with 12.1 points a game and assists with 3.6 assists.

Franklin is the third player in program history named to the all-freshman team.