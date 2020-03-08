ANDOVER VS. BLUE VALLEY SOUTHWEST, 7 P.M. WEDNESDAY
ANDOVER
Coach: Martin Shetlar
Record: 22-0
Ranking: No. 2 West
How they got here: beat Wichita Northwest 92-68; beat Emporia 49-45
Titles: 0
State appearance: 9th
State record: 5-10
Points Per Game: 67.7
Points Allowed Per Game: 52.9
BLUE VALLEY SOUTHWEST
Coach: Dustin Leochner
Record: 9-13
Ranking: No. 12 East
How they got here: beat Pittsburg 72-57; beat Topeka West 68-63
Titles: 0
State appearance: First
State record: 0-0
Points Per Game: 50.1
Points Allowed Per Game: 56.9
DESOTO VS. KAPAUN MT. CARMEL, 4:45 P.M. WEDNESDAY
DESOTO
Coach: Matt Rice
Record: 16-6
Ranking: No. 2 East
How they got here: beat KC Schlagle 68-62; beat KC Washington 75-65
Titles: 0
State appearance: 6th
State record: 3-5
Points Per Game: 55.1
Points Allowed Per Game: 49.5
KAPAUN MT. CARMEL
Coach: John Cherne III
Record: 16-6
Ranking: No. 6 West
How they got here: beat Salina South 75-61; beat Valley Center 56-38
Titles: 4 (2012)
State appearance: 24th
State record: 26-21
Points Per Game: 58.6
Points Allowed Per Game: 51.5
BASEHOR-LINWOOD VS. ANDOVER CENTRAL, 6:30 P.M. WEDNESDAY
BASEHOR-LINWOOD
Coach: Mike McBride
Record: 20-2
Ranking: No. 1 West
How they got here: beat KC Turner 70-40; beat Shawnee Heights 52-42
Titles (most recent): 2 (2012)
State appearance: 9th
State record: 13-7
Points Per Game: 68.5
Points Allowed Per Game: 52.2
ANDOVER CENTRAL
Coach: Jesse Herrmann
Record: 14-8
Ranking: No. 8 West
How they got here: beat Maize 63-50; beat Bishop Carroll 61-59
Titles (most recent): 1 (2019)
State appearance: 12th
State record: 12-13
Points Per Game: 57.4
Points Allowed Per Game: 51.6
HAYS VS. TOPEKA HIGHLAND, 8:15 P.M. WEDNESDAY
HAYS
Coach: Alex Hutchins
Record: 16-6
Ranking: No. 5 West
How they got here: beat Arkansas City 42-26; beat Great Bend 43-36
Titles (most recent): 1 (1944)
State appearance: 20th
State record: 12-20
Points Per Game: 54.1
Points Allowed Per Game: 46.3
TOPEKA HIGHLAND PARK
Coach: Mike Williams
Record: 14-7
Ranking: No. 3 East
How they got here: beat Leavenworth 43-38; St. Thomas Aquinas 51-50
Titles (most recent): 6 (2009)
State appearance: 32nd
State record: 39-26
Points Per Game: 54.4
Points Allowed Per Game: 50.2
FULL SCHEDULE
Wednesday, March 11
No. 1 Andover (22-0) vs. No. 8 Blue Valley Southwest (9-13), 3 p.m.
No. 4 DeSoto (16-6) vs. No. 5 Kapaun Mt. Carmel (16-6), 4:45 p.m.
No. 2 Basehor-Linwood (20-2) vs. No. 7 Andover Central (14-8), 6:30 p.m.
No. 3 Hays (16-6) vs. Topeka-Highland Park (15-7), 8:15 p.m.
Friday, March 13
Andover-BV Southwest winner vs. DeSoto-Kapaun winner, 4:45 p.m.
Besehor-Linwood-Andover Central winner vs. Hays-Highland Park winner, 8:15 p.m.
Saturday, March 14
Third Place Game, 2 p.m.
Championship Game, 6:15 p.m.