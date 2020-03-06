To submit an item for the Outdoors calendar, contact The Topeka Capital-Journal by fax: 785-295-1230 or email at jrouse@cjonline.com. View the complete calendar online.

MARCH

6-8 — 2020 Bassmaster Classic, Lake Guntersville, Birmingham, Ala.

7 — Topeka Bowhunters Club 40-target 3D archery shoot, 8 a.m., S.E. 37th and Ratner. Registration $12 per person. For more information, contact Gary at 785-246-4033.

7 — 2-Person Small Bore Scramble 100, .410, 28 and 20 gauge categories. Ravenwood Lodge. For more information, call 800-656-2454.

7 — Johnson County Ducks Unlimited dinner banquet and auction, 5 p.m., Shawnee Civic Center. Tickets $55 single, $75 couple, $15 Greenwing. No "couple" tickets after Feb. 28. For more info, contact Patrick Mellard at 913-213-9581.

7 — Waconda Ducks Unlimited Banquet, 5:30 to 10 p.m., Beloit Municipal Building. For more info, contact Jordan File at 785-569-1175, Brett Melton at 785-534-2222 or Danny Perez at 785-569-1425.

7 — Marais des Cygnes Valley NWTF banquet, 5:30 p.m., Celebration Hall in Ottawa. For more info, contact Richard Wilson at 785-214-8325.

7 — Kansas Crappie Trail tournament on Hillsdale Lake. Entry fee $100. For more information, contact Dylan Faulconer at KansasCrappieTrail@yahoo.com or 913-416-3481. Subject to change.

9 — Waconda Struttin' Dusters NWTF banquet, 5 p.m., Down Under in Beloit. For more info, contact Todd Adolph at 785-738-0280.

13 — Neosho River Struttin' Toms NWTF banquet, 6 p.m., Tonys Function Junction in Erie. For more info, contact Rowdy Kyser at 620-212-0738.

14 — Salina County Uplanders Shoot, Clean, Eat youth pheasant hunt, 9 a.m. to noon, 7702 Niles Road in Gypsum. Shotguns and shells provided, do not bring own gun. Event is free for youths old enough to safely handle a shotgun through age 18. To RSVP, contact georgeviar1958@gmail.com or visit the Salina County Uplands Facebook page.

14 — Catfish Chasers tournament, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., Milford Reservoir. Check-in at State Park Marina. Entry fee $150. Up to three-person team. For more info, contact David Studebaker at 785-289-0007 or by email at studebakerdavid@yahoo.com.

15 — St. Patrick's Day Shoot Off, Ravenwood Lodge. For more information, call 800-656-2454.

20 — Kansas State Ducks Unlimited Spring Banquet, 6:30 to 10 p.m., Kansas State Alumni Center in Manhattan. Tickets $30 single, $45 couple, $15 Greenwing, $10 bottomless beer cup. Register by March 20 to receive $25 raffle pack. For more info, contact Carter Claxton at 785-865-6136 or visit https://tinyurl.com/sj839gr/.

21 — Western Kansas NWTF banquet, 5 p.m., Phillips County Fairbuilding in Phillipsburg. For more info, contact Brett Biggs at 785-543-5062.

21-22 — Kansas BASS Nation Mr. Bass tournament, Melvern Reservoir. More info at https://www.ksbassnation.net/.

22 — Bourbon County Thunderchickens NWTF banquet, 6 p.m., Liberty Theatre in Fort Scott. For more info, contact Jordan Mcdermed at 620-224-6571.

23 — Slate Creek Gobblers NWTF banquet, 5 p.m., South Haven Community Building. For more info, contact Wilmoth Brandon at 620-230-0929.

26 — Kansas Wildlife, Parks and Tourism Commission meeting, 1:30 p.m., Kansas State Historical Society and Museum, 6425 S.W. 6th in Topeka.

28 — Flint Hills Gobblers NWTF free turkey clinic and internet-assisted hunter's education class, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Cry Creek Sporting Goods, Emporia. Turkey clinic open to all, but limited to 250 attendees. The hunter’s ed class is limited to 25 youths ages 11 to 17. All youths who attend the clinic also will receives a free T-shirt and JAKES membership. Lunch will be provided. RSVP by March 7 with the total number of children and adults who will attend, including T-shirt sizes for the children. For more information and to reserve a spot, contact Gib Rhodes at 620-437-2012 or by email at gib.rhodes@gmail.com.

28 — Cheyenne Bottoms Ducks Unlimited Banquet, 5:30 to 10 p.m., Knights of Columbus in Hoisington. For more info, contact Kim Schneweis at 620-282-9592, Curtis Wolf at 785-623-3189 or Heather Helvie at 620-639-1532.

28 — Couples Spring Scramble Up, 50 targets each, Ravenwood Lodge. For more information, call 800-656-2454.

28 — Cabela’s King Kat Qualifier fishing tournament, Acorns Resort, Milford Reservoir. Fishing from 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., weigh-in at 4 p.m. For more info or to register, go to https://tinyurl.com/quj5h58/.

28-29 — T.H.E. Archery Club regular 40-target 3D shoot, 300 S.E. 97th in Wakarusa. Registration at 8 a.m., course closes at 2 p.m. Entry fee $15 for nonmembers, kids 12 and under get in free. Military and first responders get $5 off. For more information, contact Ron Payne at 785-640-0923 or visit www.thearcheryclub.org/.

28-29 — Kansas BASS Nation College State Championship, Wilson Reservoir. For more info, contact Travis Burch at 913-562-4660 and travis.burch@kguardkansascity.com.

29 — European driven pheasant hunt, Ravenwood Lodge. For more information, call 800-656-2454. Deposit must be paid by March 20 to host your spot.

30 — KHEA NWTF banquet, 5 p.m., Isis Shrine Temple in Salina.

APRIL

3 — Kaw Valley NWTF banquet, 6 p.m., American Legion Post 142. For more info, contact George Obrein at 785-766-0459.

4 — Topeka Bowhunters Club 40-target 3D archery shoot, 8 a.m., S.E. 37th and Ratner. Registration $12 per person. For more information, contact Gary at 785-246-4033.

4 — Flint Hills Quail and Upland Wildlife Federation fundraising banquet, 612 US-56 highway in Council Grove. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online at https://www.fhquwf.com/ or by calling 785-410-4593.

4 — Tri-Rivers Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation chapter banquet, 5 to 10 p.m., 900 Greeley Avenue in Salina. For more information or to purchase tickets, go to https://www.rmef.org/.

4 — Catfish Chasers tournament, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., Perry Reservoir. Check-in at State Park Marina. Entry fee $150. Up to three-person team. For more info, contact David Studebaker at 785-289-0007 or by email at studebakerdavid@yahoo.com.

4 — Northwest Kansas Ducks Unlimited dinner, 5:30 to 10 p.m., Elks Lodge in Goodland. For more info, contact Mike Nachtigall at 208-490-0201 or Michael Dorn at 785-821-2541.

4 — Kansas BASS Nation High School state qualifier tournament, Wilson Reservoir. For more info, contact Travis Burch at 913-562-4660 and travis.burch@kguardkansascity.com.

5 — Kansas BASS Nation Youth state qualifier tournament, Wilson Reservoir. For more info, contact Travis Burch at 913-562-4660 and travis.burch@kguardkansascity.com.

4 — Northwest Kansas Ducks Unlimited Dinner, 5:30 to 10 p.m., Elks in Goodland. For more info, contact Mike Nachtigall at 208-490-0201, Michael Dorn at 785-821-2541 or Josh Williams at 785-443-4486.

11 — Thunderstruck Longbeards NWTF banquet, 5 p.m., American Legion Post 153 in Olathe. For more info, contact Adam Kucera at 913-708-4723.

18 — Kansas State University Fishing Team Big Bass Bash Fundraiser, registration 5 a.m., first cast 6:30 a.m., Melvern Lake. $75 per angler, takeoff and weigh-in at Eisenhower East Ramp. For more info, go to https://tinyurl.com/rycfhcq/.

18 — Kansas Crappie Trail tournament on Tuttle Creek. Entry fee $100. For more information, contact Dylan Faulconer at KansasCrappieTrail@yahoo.com or 913-416-3481. Subject to change.

18 — Kansas BASS Nation Youth state qualifier tournament, Milford Reservoir. For more info, contact Travis Burch at 913-562-4660 and travis.burch@kguardkansascity.com.

19 — Kansas BASS Nation High School state qualifier tournament, Milford Reservoir. For more info, contact Travis Burch at 913-562-4660 and travis.burch@kguardkansascity.com.

17-19 — Ducks Unlimited Expo, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas. Daily admission to the 2020 Ducks Unlimited Expo is $10 for adults, kids 12 and under are admitted free. For exhibitor and sponsor information, contact Dana Barton at 901-758-3858 or at dbarton@ducks.org.

23 — Kansas Wildlife, Parks and Tourism Commission meeting, 1:30 p.m., location TBD.

24 — Twin States Thundering Toms NWTF banquet, 5:30 p.m., Fisher Community Center in Hiawatha. For more info, contact Kenneth Stephs at 785-741-0410.

25 — T.H.E. Archery Club Two Man Scramble, 300 S.E. 97th in Wakarusa. Registration at 8 a.m., course closes at 2 p.m. Entry fee $15 for nonmembers, kids 12 and under get in free. For more information, contact Ron Payne at 785-640-0923 or visit www.thearcheryclub.org/.

25 — Special Olympics Kansas Crappie Tournament, 5:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Clinton Lake. Pre-registration $100 per 2-person team, includes lunch, due by April 19. $20 individual entry for Big Fish Contest. For more information, contact Kim Brice at 785-424-0830 or by email at kbrice@lkpd.org. Registration available online at https://www.ksso.org/events/.

25 — Central Kansas Ducks Unlimited Shrimp Boil, 5:30 to 10 p.m., Kanapolis Community Center. For more info, contact Luke Seitz at 785-810-8000, John Whitmer at 785-531-1500 or Kim Schneweis at 620-282-9592.

MAY

2 — Topeka Bowhunters Club 40-target 3D archery shoot, 8 a.m., S.E. 37th and Ratner. Registration $12 per person. For more information, contact Gary at 785-246-4033.

2-3 — Headwaters Archery Club 40-target 3D archery shoot, 8 a.m. each day, cards turned in by 2 p.m. on day of participation. Stakes in the Youth, Bowhunter, Traditional and Open categories. For more information on the Headwaters Archery Club, visit the club’s Facebook page at https://tinyurl.com/sqpuwan/.

2-3 — Kansas BASS Nation Team Series/4-Man at Melvern Reservoir. More info at https://www.ksbassnation.net/.

2-3 — Kansas BASS Nation High School State Championship, Bone Creek. For more info, contact Travis Burch at 913-562-4660 and travis.burch@kguardkansascity.com.

2-3 — Kansas BASS Nation Youth State Championship, Bone Creek. For more info, contact Travis Burch at 913-562-4660 and travis.burch@kguardkansascity.com.

3 — Saline County Uplands PF/QF youth shooting clinic, 5 p.m., Saline County Fishing Lake. For more information or to RSVP, contact Ed Viar at georgeviar1958@gmail.com, call 785-452-3705 or check out the chapter’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/salinecountyuplanders/.

9 — Kansas Crappie Trail tournament on El Dorado Reservoir. Entry fee $100. For more information, contact Dylan Faulconer at KansasCrappieTrail@yahoo.com or 913-416-3481. Subject to change.

23 — Kansas Crappie Trail tournament on Melvern Reservoir. Entry fee $100. For more information, contact Dylan Faulconer at KansasCrappieTrail@yahoo.com or 913-416-3481. Subject to change.

JUNE

6 — Topeka Bowhunters Club 40-target 3D archery shoot, 8 a.m., S.E. 37th and Ratner. Registration $12 per person. For more information, contact Gary at 785-246-4033.

6-7 — T.H.E. Archery Club Traditional Rendezvous 3D shoot (no compound bows), 300 S.E. 97th in Wakarusa. Registration at 8 a.m., course closes at 2 p.m. Entry fee $15 for nonmembers, kids 12 and under get in free. For more information, contact Ron Payne at 785-640-0923 or visit www.thearcheryclub.org/.

6-7 — Headwaters Archery Club 40-target 3D archery shoot, 8 a.m. each day, cards turned in by 2 p.m. on day of participation. Stakes in the Youth, Bowhunter, Traditional and Open categories. For more information on the Headwaters Archery Club, visit the club’s Facebook page at https://tinyurl.com/sqpuwan/.

13 — Kansas BASS Nation Scholarship/Frank Strong Memorial fishing tournament, Big Hill Reservoir. More info at https://www.ksbassnation.net/.

13 — Kansas Crappie Trail tournament on Perry Reservoir. Entry fee $100. For more information, contact Dylan Faulconer at KansasCrappieTrail@yahoo.com or 913-416-3481. Subject to change.

27-28 — Kansas BASS Nation Qualifier No. 1 at Grand, Okla. More info at https://www.ksbassnation.net/.

27-28 — T.H.E. Archery Club regular 40-target 3D shoot, 300 S.E. 97th in Wakarusa. Registration at 8 a.m., course closes at 2 p.m. Entry fee $15 for nonmembers, kids 12 and under get in free. For more information, contact Ron Payne at 785-640-0923 or visit www.thearcheryclub.org/.

JULY

11 — Catfish Chasers tournament, 7 p.m. to 8 a.m., Coffey County Lake (Wolf Creek). Pre-entry only, $150 entry fee. Limited to 40 teams. Recommended meeting at 7 p.m. July 10, location TBA. Up to three-person team. For more info, contact David Studebaker at 785-289-0007 or by email at studebakerdavid@yahoo.com.

18 — Kansas Crappie Trail tournament on Pomona Lake. Entry fee $100. For more information, contact Dylan Faulconer at KansasCrappieTrail@yahoo.com or 913-416-3481. Subject to change.

25 — Catfish Chasers tournament, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., John Redmond Reservoir. Entry fee $150, $1,000 added to prize pool. Up to three-person team. For more info, contact David Studebaker at 785-289-0007 or by email at studebakerdavid@yahoo.com.

25-26 — T.H.E. Archery Club regular 40-target 3D shoot, 300 S.E. 97th in Wakarusa. Registration at 8 a.m., course closes at 2 p.m. Entry fee $15 for nonmembers, kids 12 and under get in free. For more information, contact Ron Payne at 785-640-0923 or visit www.thearcheryclub.org/.

AUGUST

1-2 — 44th Annual Topeka Bowhunters Club Jamboree, 8 a.m., S.E. 37th and Ratner. Registration $12 per person. For more information, contact Gary at 785-246-4033.

1-2 — Headwaters Archery Club 40-target 3D archery shoot, 8 a.m. each day, cards turned in by 2 p.m. on day of participation. Stakes in the Youth, Bowhunter, Traditional and Open categories. For more information on the Headwaters Archery Club, visit the club’s Facebook page at https://tinyurl.com/sqpuwan/.

8-9 — Catfish Chasers Reed Chevrolet Classic, 7 p.m. to 10 a.m., St. Joseph, Mo. Weigh-in at French Bottoms Ramp. Mandatory meeting 6 p.m. Aug. 7 at St. Joseph Civic Arena. $200 pre-entry if postmarked by Aug. 1, $225 afterward. Up to three-person team. For more info, contact David Studebaker at 785-289-0007 or by email at studebakerdavid@yahoo.com.

22 — Kansas Crappie Trail tournament on Clinton Reservoir. Entry fee $100. For more information, contact Dylan Faulconer at KansasCrappieTrail@yahoo.com or 913-416-3481. Subject to change.

22-23 — T.H.E. Archery Club Williamsport Classic 3D shoot, 300 S.E. 97th in Wakarusa. Registration at 8 a.m., course closes at 2 p.m. Entry fee $15 for nonmembers, kids 12 and under get in free. For more information, contact Ron Payne at 785-640-0923 or visit www.thearcheryclub.org/.

22-23 — Catfish Chasers Calamus Catfish Classic, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day, Calamus Lake, Neb. Check-in at Homestead Knolls Ramp. $250 entry fee if postmarked before Aug. 9, $300 afterward. Guaranteed $5,000. Limited to first 80 entries received. Mandatory meeting 6 p.m., location TBA. Up to three-person team. For more info, contact David Studebaker at 785-289-0007 or by email at studebakerdavid@yahoo.com.

29-30 — Kansas BASS Nation Team Series/4-Man fishing tournament at Milford Reservoir. More info at https://www.ksbassnation.net/.

SEPTEMBER

5-6 — Headwaters Archery Club 40-target 3D archery shoot, 8 a.m. each day, cards turned in by 2 p.m. on day of participation. Stakes in the Youth, Bowhunter, Traditional and Open categories. For more information on the Headwaters Archery Club, visit the club’s Facebook page at https://tinyurl.com/sqpuwan/.

12 — Catfish Chasers tournament, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., Milford Reservoir. Check-in at State Park Marina. Entry fee $150. Up to three-person team. For more info, contact David Studebaker at 785-289-0007 or by email at studebakerdavid@yahoo.com.

12-13 — 2020 Kansas Crappie Trail state championship tournament on El Dorado Reservoir. Entry fee $200. For more information, contact Dylan Faulconer at KansasCrappieTrail@yahoo.com or 913-416-3481. Subject to change.

13 — Saline County Uplands PF/QF youth shooting clinic, 5 p.m., Saline County Fishing Lake. Date is tentative. For more information or to RSVP, contact Ed Viar at georgeviar1958@gmail.com, call 785-452-3705 or check out the chapter’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/salinecountyuplanders/.

19-20 — Kansas BASS Nation Qualifier No. 2 at Wilson Reservoir. More info at https://www.ksbassnation.net/.

OCTOBER

24-25 — Kansas BASS Nation 4-Man Finale. More info at https://www.ksbassnation.net/.

30-31 — Cabela’s King Kat Classic fishing tournament, Acorns Resort, Milford Reservoir. Fishing from 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. both days, weigh-in at 4 p.m. For more info and to register, go to https://tinyurl.com/r2ks9z6/.

DECEMBER

6 — Topeka Bowhunters Club Chili Shoot, 8 a.m., S.E. 37th and Ratner. Registration $12 per person. Lunch served, cards in by 1 p.m. For more information, contact Gary at 785-246-4033.

2021

JANUARY

29-31 — 2021 Kansas Monster Buck Classic, Stormont Vail Events Center, Topeka.

