Sub-state action continued Thursday as semifinal matchups began in the single-elimination tournaments. The championship games and a chance to advance to state tournaments are on Saturday.

CIMARRON CLASS 3A SUB-STATE

Lakin boys 80, Holcomb 71

Hunter Davis scored 17 points, Dominick Daniels had 13, Jace Bachman and Allen Martinez each added 12 and Servando Gonzalez chipped in 10 points as the No. 1 seed Lakin Broncs defeated Holcomb 80-71 on Thursday to advance to Saturday’s championship game.

Both teams opened the first quarter at a blistering pace, setting the tone for the rest of the game, as a 20-20 tie resulted after the first. Lakin lived off 3-pointers in the quarter, hitting six, while Holcomb was more of balanced attack between field goals and 3-pointers.

The Broncs began to slowly pull away beginning in the second, taking a 41-39 lead into halftime.

The third quarter was much of the same, Lakin outscoring the Longhorns by three to inch the point spread up a small amount. In the fourth, as Holcomb minted a comeback with 18 points, the Broncs answered the call by scoring 22 points.

Cooper Autry led all scorers in the game with 23 points for Holcomb. Jackson Stopped had 15, Kobe Hands added 13 and Zephyn Mason had 12 points.

Lakin;20;21;17;22;—;80

Holcomb;20;19;14;18;—;71

Colby boys 49, Hugoton 48

Jadon Siruta had 14 points and Peyton Wahimeier added 13 as Colby defeated Hugoton 49-48 in a semifinal matchup Thursday to advance to Saturday’s sub-state championship.

The lead in the game bounced back and forth between the teams, as Colby jumped out to a 16-11 advantage after one quarter, then Hugoton used defensive pressure in the second to hold Colby to nine points and take a 30-25 lead into halftime. Colby took the lead after three quarters, 44-42.

Both teams’ offenses went cold in the final period as Hugoton outscored Colby 6-5, but it was just short of capturing the win.

Haden Daharsh had a game-high 18 points and Ivan Valles added 10 for Hugoton.

Colby;16;9;19;5;—;49

Hugoton;11;19;12;6;—;48

ELKHART CLASS 2A SUB-STATE

Elkhart girls 49, Syracuse 47

Sydney Brillhart scored 13 points to lead Elkhart to a 49-47 win over Syracuse on Thursday and advance to the title game Saturday.

Syracuse led throughout the first half, taking a 29-26 lead into halftime, but Elkhart shut down the Bulldogs’ offense in the third quarter, allowing only two field goals, while the Wildcats’ offense scored 12 points to take a 38-33 lead into the final quarter.

The Bulldogs launched a comeback in the fourth, outscoring Elkhart 14-11, but came up short as time ran off the clock.

Kate Riley had 16 points to lead Syracuse’s scoring. Carly Kullot added 12 and Areia Bustillos had 10 points.

Elkhart;12;14;12;11;—;49

Syracuse;15;14;4;14;—;47

Spearville girls 65, Stanton County 34

Allissa Heskamp had a game-high 18 points, Brianna Ede scored 17 and Ehlaina Hartman added 10 as the No. 1 seed Spearville defeated Stanton County 65-34 on Thursday to advance to the championship game on Saturday.

Spearville led throughout the game, 33-18 at halftime, and 53-27 going into the final period to cruise to the victory.

Jordan Tucker scored 13 points to lead Stanton County.

Spearville;13;20;20;12;—;65

Stanton Co.;8;10;9;7;—;34

DODGE CITY CLASS 1A SUB-STATE

Ness City boys 54, South Gray 83

Brady Deges racked up 22 points, the game high, to lead the South Gray Rebels past Ness City 83-54 on Thursday at Dodge City Community College to advance to the championship game on Saturday.

South Gray’s defense set the tone for the first quarter, allowing Ness City to score only nine points, while the Rebel offense opened the game with 20 points. The Rebels took a 37-21 led into halftime, then gradually extended the lead through the second half for the win.

Ness City’s Taylor Cable had 16 points and Jose Guzman scored 12.

South Gray used a balanced scoring attack through the game, as 10 players on the Rebels’ squad scored points.

Ness City;9;12;18;15;—;54

South Gray;20;17;25;21;—;83

St. John boys 40, Kiowa County 34

In the other Dodge City Community College semifinal, Marshall Woolf scored 15 points and Tanner Halling added 10 as St. John defeated Kiowa County 40-34 to advance to Saturday’s title game.

Kiowa County led throughout the first half, 18-13 at halftime, but St. John bounced back and won the scoring battle in the second half, 27-16, to take the victory.

Luke Ballard led the scoring for Kiowa County with 16 points.

St. John;8;5;13;14;—;40

Kiowa Co.;9;9;6;10;—;34

PRATT CLASS 1A SUB-STATE

Meade boys 63, Stafford 43

Vance Shewey led all scorers with 28 points, Preston Woodruff had 12 and Grant Gillum added 11 as Meade defeated Stafford 63-43 to advance to Saturday’s championship game at Pratt Community College.

Both teams played evenly through the first quarter, 17-17, then Stafford began to take a small lead going into halftime 27-22. The Buffaloes came out of the locker room and scored 41 points in the second half, while the Meade defense held Stafford to just 16 points.

Shewey also went 7 of 9 from the free-throw line as part of his high-scoring game.

Ethan Hildebrand led the scoring for Stafford with 15 and Nathan Lowther had 10.

Stafford;17;10;7;9;—;43

Meade;17;5;20;21;—;63

South Central boys 45, Hodgeman County 36

Owen Alexander scored a game-high 22 points and Xavier Frazier added 13 as South Central defeated Hodgeman County 45-36 to advance to the title game of the Pratt Community College Class 1A sub-state.

Hodgeman County jumped out to lead through the first half, 20-19 at halftime, but South Central took the lead in the third quarter, 29-25, and never looked back.

Isaac Salmans scored 15 points to lead Hodgeman County.

South Central;6;13;10;16;—;45

Hodgeman Co.;14;6;5;11;—;36

RUSSELL CLASS 1A SUB-STATE

Greeley County boys 58, Golden Plains 40

Jaxson Brandl scored 20 points and Fabel Yanez added 14 as the Greeley County Jackrabbits defeated Golden Plains 58-40 to advance to the championship game of a Class 1A sub-state at Russell High School on Saturday.

Greeley County’s defense held Golden Plains to 13 points in the first half, while the Jackrabbits’ offense racked up 34 points to head into the locker room for halftime. Greeley County cruised through the second half to pick up the win.

Golden Plains’ Harley Weese led all scorers in the game with 22 points.

Greeley Co.;13;21;16;8;—;58

Golden Plains;5;8;10;17;—;40

Stockton boys 44, Central Plains 41

In the other semifinal game at Russell, Josh Coleman scored 16 points to lead Stockton to a 44-41 victory over Central Plains to advance to Saturday’s title game.

Stockton led throughout the game, 30-18 at halftime, but Central Plains mounted a comeback in the fourth quarter but ran out of clock.

JJ Heredia had 17 points for Central Plains.

Stockton;11;19;6;8;—;44

Central Plains;10;8;9;14;—;41