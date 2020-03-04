Area high school teams in Class 3A girls and Class 2A boys divisions opened play Tuesday in sub-state action.

Syracuse boys 48, Stanton County 34

Damian Ramirez scored a game-high 17 points and Kyler Keller added 10 as Syracuse came out with an opening-round victory over Stanton County, 48-34, Tuesday at Syracuse in action in the Elkhart Class 2A sub-state.

The Bulldogs defense was the story of the first quarter as it held the Trojans to just two field goals to lead 9-4 after one. Stanton County came back in the second, scoring 10 points, but Syracuse kept the lead going in to halftime, 23-14.

Syracuse continued to slowly extend its lead through the second half, leading by 14 points at the conclusion of the game.

Chris Garcia led the scoring for the Trojans with nine points.

Syracuse will face Wichita County in a semifinal game on Thursday. The Indians defeated Elkhart, 73-57, on Tuesday. The other semifinal game in the sub-state will feature Spearville against Pratt-Skyline.

Stanton Co.;4;10;9;11;;34

Syracuse;9;14;13;12;;48

Cimarron 55, Lakin girls 47

Jacee Wilson scored 16 points, McKayla Miller added 13 and Emily Miller chipped in 12 points as Cimarron took its first step toward a sub-state title Tuesday with a 55-47 win over Lakin at home in the Cimarron 3A sub-state.

Lakin jumped out to the early lead, scoring 16 points in the first to take a two-point lead into the second quarter. The Bluejays had their most productive offensive quarter in the second, scoring 17 points while holding the Broncs to seven points, taking a 31-23 lead into the locker room.

Cimarron held Lakin to seven points in the third to spread the lead to 13 at the end of three quarters, though the Broncs made a comeback in the fourth, outscoring the Bluejays 17-12 but ran out of clock on the run. Cimarron hit 8 of 15 free throws in the fourth, including Miller going 5 of 7 from the line, to seal the win.

Lakin’s Jaya Esquibel led all scorers with 17 points. Talyn Beltran and Taegan Bachman each had 10 points for the Broncs.

Cimarron will face Scott City on Thursday in a semifinal matchup. Scott City defeated Southwestern Heights 67-36 on Tuesday. In the other semifinal game of the sub-state, Holcomb will battle Goodland.

Lakin;16;7;7;17;;47

Cimarron;14;17;12;12;;55