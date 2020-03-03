A pair of classes got underway with substate games on Monday. The boys teams in a Class 3A substate hosted by Cimarron and the Class 2A girls squads in the Elkhart substate played their first-round games in the single-elimination tournaments.

Holcomb 74, Scott City boys 51

Jackson Stoppel led all scorers with 26 points, while Zephyn Mason was close behind with 22, and Cooper Autry added 15 points as Holcomb routed Scott City, 74-51, Monday at Holcomb in an opening-round game of Cimarron’s Class 3A substate.

On paper, the game looked as through it should be a close contest with No. 4 seed Holcomb facing No. 5 seed Scott City.

It was far from that.

As Scott City tried to slow the pace of the game down from the start, the Longhorns jumped out of the gate with speed and a fast-paced game that the Beavers couldn’t keep up with.

Holcomb held the lead throughout the game, 41-18 at halftime, with the point spread being as much as 30 at points in the game.

The Longhorns had eight players score during the game.

Jackson Lewis had 14 points, Hunter Yager added 12 and Parker Gooden chipped in 10 points for the Beavers.

Holcomb advances to the semifinals with the win and will face Lakin on Thursday at Cimarron. The Broncs, the No. 1 seed, had their own blowout, knocking off Goodland on Monday at Lakin, 75-55.

Scott City;8;10;18;15;—;51

Holcomb;19;22;20;13;—;74

Lakin 75, Goodland boys 55

Hunter Davis scored 21 points and Servando Gonzalez had 20, including six 3-pointers, as the Lakin Broncs blew out Goodland, 75-55, Monday at Lakin in a first-round game of Class 3A substate at Cimarron.

The Broncs led through the game, but the score was close at times. They only led by three at halftime. Lakin began to extend its lead in the third quarter, when the Broncs had their best offensive quarter of he game, scoring 25 points. The defense added pressure to the Cowboys in the third, allowing only 12 points.

Henry Cole led all scorers with 26 points for Goodland.

Lakin will face Holcomb on Thursday at Cimarron in a semifinal game. The Longhorns defeated Scott City, 74-51.

On the other side of the semifinal bracket, Hugoton will face Colby on Thursday at Cimarron. Hugoton defeated Cimarron, 74-55, at Hugoton on Monday, while Colby defeated Southwestern Heights, 71-59, at Colby on Monday.

Goodland;12;18;12;13;—;55

Lakin;13;20;25;17;—;75

Syracuse girls 38, Medicine Lodge 34 OT

Kate Riley scored 11 points to lead Syracuse to a 38-34 overtime victory over Medicine Lodge on Monday at Syracuse in an opening-round game of a Class 2A substate hosted by Elkhart.

Both teams started cold on the offensive side of the ball as neither team could score more than seven points in a quarter. The Bulldogs took a 14-11 lead into halftime.

Medicine Lodge battled back to tie the score at 23-23 after the third quarter, then both teams scored eight points each in the fourth to send the game to overtime.

In the overtime period, Syracuse used defensive pressure to hold Medicine Lodge to a single field goal and one free throw. The Bulldogs were able to score two field goals and a trio of free throws for the win.

Rachel Fischer scored a majority of the points for Medicine Lodge, for a game-high 20 points.

Syracuse will face Elkhart on Thursday in a semifinal matchup at Elkhart. The Wildcats defeated Pratt-Skyline, 50-29, at Elkhart.

The other semifinal game in the substate will be Stanton County facing Spearville, playing at Elkhart. The Trojans defeated Sublette on Monday, 51-20, at Johnson City, and Spearville defeated Wichita County, 76-22, at Spearville.

Medicine Lodge;5;6;12;8;3;—;34

Syracuse;7;7;9;8;7;—;38