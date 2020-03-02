Area high school wrestlers competed in the final day of state wrestling tournaments on Saturday.

CLASS 4A

Scott City’s Kaden Wren completed his quest for gold Saturday as he won the championship title in the 138-pound division of the Class 4A State wrestling tournament Saturday at Tony’s Pizza Events Center in Salina.

Wren won a major decision, 11-0, over Holton’s Kolby Roush for the title. The Beaver senior finishes the season with a 38-2 overall record.

Ulysses’ Ayston Perez cam up short in his bid for a state title Saturday, dropping the championship match in the 285-pound division by fall to Iola’s Logan Brown to finish in second place. Perez finishes the season with a 33-5 overall record.

Quentin Pauda of Ulysses claimed the bronze in the 106-pound class with a victory by fall over Paola’s Ryan Pankov for third place. Pauda concludes his junior year with a 36-3 overall record.

Scott City’s Gabriel Bowers grabbed fifth place in the 285-pound division. The Beaver defeated Mulvane’s Hunter Scott by a 3-0 decision for the placing. Bowers finished the season with a 36-11 overall record.

Justus McDaniel of Scott City finished in sixth place after dropping the fifth-place match in the 145-pound class by injury to Chanute’s Logan McDonald. McDaniel finishes the season with a 33-5 overall record.

Chanute won the team title with 157 points; Marysville claimed second with 94 and Andale finished third with 88.5 points. Scott City finished in eighth place as a team with 57 points; Ulysses in ninth with 56.5; Hugoton in 46th with 3.0 points; and Holcomb in 50th with one point.

CLASS 3-2-1A

Cimarron’s Tate Seabolt was the top southwest Kansas wrestler to place in the Class 3-2-1A state wrestling tournament Saturday at Fort Hays State University’s Gross Memorial Coliseum in Hays.

Seabolt dropped the championship match to Norton’s Cole Amlong by a 4-2 decision. The Bluejay finishes the season with a 36-3 overall record.

Norton won the team title with 120 points; Hoxie was second with 113; and Republic County was third with 85.5 points. Cimarron finished in 32nd with 20 points; Wichita County in 39th with 15; and Lakin in 60th with one point.