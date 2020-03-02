Brent Maycock @CockyHawk91

Monday

Mar 2, 2020 at 10:03 AM


THE BEST OF KANSAS PREPS STATE GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL RANKINGS


GIRLS SUPER 10


Team ... record


1. Topeka High (1) ... 20-0


2. Miege (2) ... 18-2


3. Liberal (3)... 20-0


4. Wichita Heights (4) ... 19-1


5. McPherson (6) ... 19-1


6. Central Plains (7) ... 23-0


7. Andover Central (8) ... 19-1


8. Aquinas (5) ... 16-4


9. KC Piper (9) ... 18-2


10. Blue Valley North (NR) ... 16-4


6A GIRLS


Team ... record


1. Topeka High (1) ... 20-0


2. Liberal (2) ... 20-0


3. Wichita Heights (3) ... 19-1


5. Derby (5) ... 18-2


5. Blue Valley North (NR) ... 16-4


Others — Dodge City 16-4, Olathe East 15-5, Olathe North 14-6, Olathe West 15-5, SM Northwest 16-4, SM West 15-5, Washburn Rural 15-5.


5A GIRLS


Team ... record


1. McPherson (2) ... 19-1


2. Andover Central (3) ... 19-1


3. Aquinas (1) ... 16-4


4. Seaman (4) ... 17-3


5. Maize (5) ... 14-6


Others — Basehor-Linwood 14-6, Carroll 16-4, DeSoto 14-6, Lansing 14-6, Maize South 16-4, Salina Central 15-5.


4A GIRLS


Team ... record


1. Miege (1) ... 18-2


2. KC Piper (2) ... 18-2


3. Nickerson (3) ... 18-2


4. Eudora (4) ... 18-2


5. Circle (5) ... 17-3


Others — Andale 15-5, Baldwin 15-5, Chapman 16-4, Clay Center 14-6, Labette County 16-4, Wamego 16-4.


3A GIRLS


Team ... record


1. Nemaha Central (1) ... 20-0


2. Riley County (2) ... 20-0


3. Haven (3) ... 17-3


4. Frontenac (4) ... 18-2


5. Cheney (NR) ... 17-3


Others — Colby 17-3, Eureka 18-2, Galena 15-5, Halstead 17-3, Hugoton 15-5, KC Ward 16-4, Phillipsburg 17-3, Sabetha 17-3, Scott City 17-3, Southeast-Saline 15-5, Wellsville 16-4.


2A GIRLS


Team ... record


1. Spearville (1) ... 20-0


2. Sterling (2) ... 18-2


3. WaKeeney (4) ... 19-1


4. Valley Heights (5) ... 18-2


5. West Elk (3) ... 19-1


Others — Chase County 18-2, Elkhart 16-4, Garden Plain 15-5, Hoxie 15-5, Jackson Heights 18-2, Jefferson North 18-2, Oakley 15-5, Syracuse 15-5, Wabaunsee 17-3.


1A GIRLS


Team ... record


1. Central Plains (1) ... 23-0


2. Olpe (2) ... 23-0


3. Cunningham (3) ... 23-0


4. Rural Vista (4) ... 23-0


5. Hanover (5) ... 21-1


Others — Argonia 18-5, Beloit-St. John’s 18-5, Clifton-Clyde 18-5, Golden Plains 23-0, Hutch Central Christian 19-4, Norwich 20-3, Otis-Bison 21-1, South Gray 20-2, St. Paul 19-4, Thunder Ridge 21-0.