Area high schools advancing to the postseason are playing in substate basketball tournaments this week. Here’s a breakdown of area teams and games.

Class 6A

Garden City High School’s girls team will travel to Hutchinson for a first-round game at 6 p.m. Tuesday. The finals in the four-team tournament for the girls will be held at 7 p.m. Friday at Wichita West.

The GCHS boys squad will travel to Derby for a 6 p.m. game on Wednesday to open its substate play. The finals for the boys’ four-team substate will be at 6 p.m. Saturday at Wichita West.

Class 4A

The Ulysses boys are the lone team advancing in the Class 4A postseason from southwest Kansas. The Tigers will travel to Rose Hill for a 6 p.m. first-round substate game. The finals for the tournament will be at 6 p.m. Saturday at Buhler.

Class 3A

In Cimarron’s substate, qualifying boys teams opened play on Monday. Goodland traveled to Lakin; Scott City traveled to Holcomb; Cimarron traveled to Hugoton; and Southwestern Heights traveled to Colby. Winners will face off in Thursday’s semifinal games at 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at Cimarron. The championship will be at Cimarron at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

On the girls side, teams will open play on Tuesday at various sites. Southwestern Heights travels to Scott City for a 6:30 p.m.; Lakin travels to Cimarron for a 7 p.m. game; Holcomb travels to Colby for a 7 p.m. game; and Hugoton hosts Goodland at 7 p.m. Winners will advance to the semifinals at 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Friday at Cimarron, with the championship at 6 p.m. Saturday.

Class 2A

In the Elkhart substate, opening-round games on the boys side of the bracket will be played Tuesday. Elkhart will travel to Leoti to face Wichita County; Stanton County travels to Syracuse; Sublette travels to Pratt-Skyline; and Spearville heads to Medicine Lodge. The semifinal games will be played at Elkhart at 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Friday. The championship will be at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Elkhart.

The Elkhart girls substate started on Monday with opening-round games. Medicine Lodge travels to Syracuse; Pratt-Skyline travels to Elkhart; Sublette travels to Stanton County; and Wichita County heads to Spearville. The semifinals will be at 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Thursday, with the championship game at 6 p.m. Saturday.

Class 1A

In the Dodge City Community College substate, the South Gray boys will open play at 7:30 p.m. Thursday when they face Ness City. The winner advances to the championship game at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

On the girls’ side at DCCC, South Gray will face St. John-Hudson at 6 p.m. Friday. Ingalls will face off with South Central at 7:30 p.m. Friday. The championship game will be at 6 p.m. Saturday.

At the Pratt Community College substate, the Meade boys will face Stafford at 7:30 p.m. Thursday. The championship game will be at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

In the girls bracket at PCC, Meade will open play at 6 p.m. Friday against Cunningham. The championship game will be at 6 p.m. Saturday.

In the Russell substate, the Greeley County boys will face off against Golden Plains at 6 p.m. Thursday. The championship game of the four-team tournament will be at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.