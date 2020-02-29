Wren, Perez reach finals in Class 4A state wrestling

Area wrestlers are competing in the state championships at a pair of locations in Kansas on Friday and Saturday. Class 4A competitors are in Salina and Class 3-2-1A grapplers are in Hays.

CLASS 4A

Scott City’s Kaden Wren and Ulysses’ Ayston Perez are leading their teams as both have reached the championship matches in their respective weight classes at Tony’s Pizza Events Center in Salina.

Wren, wrestling at 138-pounds, won his opening match Friday by fall over Chanute’s Tyler Davis, then defeated KC Piper’s Tyson Lanter by fall. The Beaver captured a sudden victory overtime win 5-1 in the semifinals over Fort Scott’s Jacob Stinnett. Wren was to face Holton’s Kolby Roush for the championship on Saturday.

Perez, in the 285-pound division, started Friday with a win by fall over Colby’s Declan Ryan. He then grabbed another win by fall, this time over Coffeyville’s Brady White. In the semifinals, the Tiger defeated Atchinson’s Nick Funk by fall. Perez was to face Iola’ s Logan Brown for the title on Saturday.

Other area wrestlers competing on Friday, and working their way through the consolation side of the brackets on Saturday include:

Ulysses

At 106-pounds, Quentin Pauda won his opening match by technical fall over Abilene’s Christopher McClanahan, then won by fall over Independence’s Braden Brim. The Tiger dropped a 8-4 decision in the semifinals to Clay Center’s Raett Koppers.

Jonathan Lara, wrestling at 120-pounds, lost his opening round to Chanute’s Trey Dillon, but bounced back to win his first consolation match in a 3-2 decision over Wamego’s Take Weber.

Nakia Holmes lost his opening 160-pound match by fall to Burlington’s Cael Johnson, but grabbed a win over Scott City’s Kale Wheeler in his next match in a 5-2 decision.

At 182-pounds, Adolph Mendoza lost a major decision to Scott City’s Cale Goodman in his opening match. He faced Shawnee Mission-Bishop Miege’s Angel Franco next and won a sudden victory overtime match 7-5.

Alex Corpus, wrestling in the 195-pound division, lost by fall to Holton’s Konnor Tannehill in his opening match Friday, but bounced back for a 7-0 decision victory over Altamont’s Mitchell House.

At 220-pounds, Jace Garrison won his opening match by fall over Iola’s Gary Lower, but dropped a major decision in his next match to Chapman’s Zachery Ferris.

Scott City

Justus McDaniel, wrestling at 145-pounds, won his opening match by fall over Columbus’ Christian Engroff, then won a 7-6 decision over Eudora’s Cael Lynch. The Beaver dropped a 6-4 decision in a semifinal match to Augusta’s Garrett Davis.

In the 152-pound division, Kale Wheeler lost by fall to KC Piper’s Anthony Fergeson, then dropped a 5-2 decision to Ulysses’ Nakia Holmes.

At 170-pounds, Caleb Vandergrift won his opening match in a 4-3 decision over Coffeyville’s Ethan Camp, but lost his next match by fall to Rose Hill’s David Leck.

Cale Goodman, wrestling at 182-pounds, won his first match by major decision over Ulysses’ Adolfo Mendoza, but lost his second by fall to Girard’s Durbie McReynolds.

In the 285-pound division, Gabriel Bowers won a 3-0 decision over Hugoton’s Gerardo Rubio to open the tournament. The Beaver dropped his next match by fall to Atchison’s Nick funk.

Hugoton

Adam Mendoza, wrestling at 138-pounds, lost his opening match by fall to Baldwin’s Josh Broyles on Friday, then lost a 9-7 decision to Burlington’s Cadeon Berkenmeir.

At 285-pounds, Gerardo Rubio lost a 3-0 decision to Scott City’s Gabriel Bowers, but bounced back to defeat Altamont’s Caleb Haggard by fall.

Holcomb

Sebastian Munoz, wrestling at 132-pounds, dropped his opening match by fall to Paola’s Preston Martin, then captured a 13-8 decision over Abilene’s Braden Wilson.

As of Friday night, Chanute is in the team lead with 108.5 points. Ulysses was in seventh with 42.5, and Scott City was in eighth with 41.0 points. Hugoton stood in 42nd with 3.0 points and Holcomb was in 50th with 1.0 point.

CLASS 3-2-1A

Cimarron’s Tate Seabolt is leading the small contingent of southwest Kansas wrestlers competing in the Class 3-2-1A state tournament at Fort Hays State University in Hays.

Seabolt won his opening match in the 170-pound class on Friday over Eureka’s Garrison Spoonts by fall. The Bluejay then won a 12-5 decision over Hoisington’s Josha Ball, and then a 5-1 decision over Decatur County’s Gavon Uehlin in the semifinals. Seabolt was to face Norton’s Cole Amlong in the championship on Saturday.

Lakin’s Kade Lovelady, wrestling at 152-pounds, dropped a major decision to Garden Plains’ Jeb Nowack in his opening match. The Bronc bounced back to win a 6-4 decision over Alma-Wabaunsee’s Alex Warner on the consolation side of the bracket.

Wichita County’s Jesse Gardner, wrestling at 160-pounds, won his opening round by fall over Atchinson-Maur Hill’s Dylan Smith, then defeated Minneapolis’ Chasyn Vogan in an 11-7 decision. The Indian dropped a quarter final match by fall to Wathena-Riverside’s Luke Horn.

As of Friday night, Norton was in the lead for the team title with 95.0 points. Cimarron was in 23rd place with 20.0, Wichita County was in 31st with 9.0, and Lakin was in 60th with 1.0 point.