Holt lone Buffalo in finals of 6A wrestling

Jacob Holt is leading the Garden City High School wrestling team in the Class 6A State wrestling tournament at Wichita having reached the championship match for the fourth consecutive year.

Holt, wrestling in the 138-pound division, won by fall over Shawnee Mission North’s Daniel Boose on Friday, then defeated Washburn Rural’s Nick Vincent by fall. He defeated Mill Valley’s Carson Dultz by a 9-2 decision in the semifinals. On Saturday, Holt was to face Olathe South’s Dallas Koelzer for the championship.

Other Garden City wrestlers competing on the consolation side of the bracket on Saturday include:

At 126-pounds, Ryan Heiman opened the tournament on Friday with a 10-5 decision win over Blue Valley North’s Travis Miller, but lost in the next round on a 7-3 decision to Olathe South’s Ben Buel.

Steven Sellers, wrestling at 132-pounds, won his first match over Gardner-Edgerton’s Zach Ghale, but dropped his next match on Friday by fall to Mill Valley’s Zach Keal.

At 145-pounds, Erick Dominguez won a major decision over Olathe East’s Nick Carlson to open the tourney on Friday, the defeated Olathe South’s Cash Thomas in a 8-3 decision. The Buffalo lost a 4-3 decision to Derby’s Carson Lindsey in the semifinals.

Josh Janas, wrestling at 152-pounds, defeated Blue Valley’s Bruce Goswick by technical fall to open his Friday matches. He then won a 8-3 decision over Lawrence’s Trey Medina. In the semifinals, Janas lost by fall to Hutchinson’s Izaiah DeValle.

Arellano, wrestling at 160-pounds, opened the tournament on Friday with a forfeit win over KC Harmon’s Travonte Rushing. He then won an 11-6 decision over Topeka High’s Caemen Blake in the quarters. In the semifinals, the Buffalo was defeated by Gardener-Edgerton’s AJ Rodriguez in a 5-3 decision.

Garden City’s Alexavier Rodriguez, wrestling at 170-pounds, won his opening match Friday over KC Harmon’s Angel Gallard by fall, then won his next match by fall over Olathe East’s Jaxon Avena. In the semifinals, Rodriguez lost to Mill Valley’s Brodie Scott in a 3-1 decision.

At 220-pounds, Matt Smith dropped his opening match Friday to Gardner-Edgerton’s Noah Short by major decision, then bounced back for a win by fall over Blue Valley North’s Bennerr Beckmon.

In the 285-pound division, Isaiah Barrett dropped his opening round by fall to Blue Valley Northwest’s Denny Robinson, then lost by fall to Shawnee Mission North’s Alex Williams.

As of Friday night, GCHS was in eighth place as a team with 66.5 points. Mill Valley was in first place with 118.5 points, while Washburn Rural was in second place with 110.