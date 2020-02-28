Several area schools played rescheduled games Thursday night, games that were canceled Tuesday because of the weather.

Goodland 57, Scott City boys 52 OT

Brennan Brumbaugh led all scorers with 25 points and Henry Cole added 13 as Goodland defeated Scott City, 57-52, in overtime Thursday at Goodland.

The Beavers led through much of the game, 22-18 at halftime, and by one after three quarters 31-30. The Cowboys made up that one point difference in the fourth 16-15 to tie the score at 46-46 at the end of regulation.

The overtime period was fairly even, each time hitting one field goal and one three-pointer. The difference was in free throws. Scot City hit one-of-two while Goodland sank six-of-10 in the overtime period for the win.

Parker Gooden and Ronnie Weathers each had 11 points to led the Beavers scoring and Hunter Yager added 10 points.

Scott City;12;10;9;15;6;—;52

Goodland;10;8;12;16;11;—;57

Goodland 49, Scott City girls 46 OT

Taighe Weeter scored 20 points and Talexa Weeter added 19 as Goodland came away with a home win over Scott City, 49-46, in overtime Thursday.

Scott City led by three after the first quarter, 12-9, but the Cowboys moved within one at halftime, 19-18. The Beavers added defensive pressure in the third, holding Goodland to six points to take a 30-24 lead going into the fourth quarter.

The Cowboys outscored the Beavers 15-9 to tie the game and send it to overtime. In the overtime, Goodland won the scoring battle again 10-7 to take the victory.

Scott City;12;7;11;9;7;—;46

Goodland 9;9;6;15;10;—;49

Wichita County 49, Syracuse boys 46

Kayden Rietzke scored 12 points, Hendrix Lay had 11 and Sheldon Whalen chipped in 10 Thursday as Wichita County defeated Syracuse 49-46 on the road at Syracuse.

Syracuse led through most of the game, 25-19 at halftime and 37-33 after three quarters. The fourth quarter was all the Indians’, though, as Wichita County staged a comeback, outscoring the Bulldogs 16-9, for the victory.

Damian Ramirez scored 18 points for Syracuse in the game and Austin Plunkett added 14.

Wichita Co.;7;12;14;16;—;49

Syracuse;13;12;12;9;—;46

Syracuse girls 44, Wichita County 13

Carly Kullot scored a game-high 14 points, including four 3-pointers, to lead Syracuse to a 44-13 blowout of Wichita County on Thursday at Syracuse.

The Bulldogs used a stiff defense to only allow Wichita County to score a single basket in the first half, leading 23-2 at halftime. Syracuse continued the pressure in the second half, allowing six points or less in each of the quarters.

Cheyenne Warrington led the scoring for the Indians with six points.

Wichita Co.;2;0;6;5;—;13

Syracuse;17;6;5;16;—;44

Colby girls 63, Holcomb 50

Hallie Vaughn was among four Colby players to score in double figures with 12 points as the Eagles defeated Holcomb 63-50 Thursday at Holcomb.

Colby used defensive pressure in the first quarter to hold the Longhorns to only three points, off three free throws, while its offense scored 16 points. The first decided the outcome of the game as the rest of the contest the teams played fairly evenly. The Eagles had their best quarter of the game offensively in the second with 19 points while Holcomb had its top quarter in the third when it scored 20 points.

Madi Ruda led the scoring for Holcomb with 17 points. Nicole Ruda added 13 and Teryn Teeter chipped in 11 points.

Colby;16;19;17;11;—;63

Holcomb;3;13;20;14;—;50