The inaugural girls high school state wrestling tournament for KSHSAA was held Thursday at the Tony’s Pizza Event Center in Salina with several area wrestlers competing in the event. There was no division separating the various classes for state, as wrestlers from all classifications competed as one group in each of the weight divisions.

Three southwest Kansas wrestlers placed in the top six in their respective weight divisions. Lakin’s Isabell Ortiz finished in third place in the 109-pound division, while the Broncs’ Josiah Ortiz claimed fourth place in the 101-pound class. Garden City’s Anjelina Serrano grabbed fifth place in the 130-pound championships.

Isabell Ortiz received a bye in the first round, then defeated Holcomb’s Amilia Martinez by technical fall. The Broncs wrestler then dropped a match to Independence’s Alexis Allen in the semifinals. In the third place match, Ortiz, 30-4, won by forfeit over Abilene’s Skyleigh Pflaster, 14-7.

Josiah Ortiz defeated Tecumseh-Shawnee Heights’ Alexandria Buce by technical fall to open the tournament. She then won a match by fall over Fort Scott’s Rylie Cagle in the quarterfinals. She dropped a 3-1 decision to Concordia’s Kassidy Leiszier. Great Bend’s Breckyn Elliott, 36-6, won a 10-4 decision over Ortiz, 27-6, in the third-place match.

Garden City’s Serrano received a first round bye in the tournament, then defeated Wellington’s Kaitlyn Hain by fall. The Buffalo faced Topeka West’s Brianna Randles and lost by fall. She then dropped a mach to Hoxie’s Marrisa Porsch in a 3-1 decision. Serrano, 34-8, won by fall over Silver Lake’s Amber Martinek, 21-11, for fifth place in the tournament.

Holcomb’s Martinez finished 2-2 in the tournament, competing in the 109-pound division. The Longhorn opened the tourney with a 9-3 decision over Burlington’s MJ Huff. She then was defeated by Lakin’s Ortiz by technical fall. Martinez bounced back from the loss to defeat Columbus’ Addison Saporito in a sudden victory overtime match 7-5. The Longhorn dropped her final mach by fall to Abilene’s Skyleigh Pfaster.

Garden City’s Destiny Avila finished with a 2-2 record on the day in the 123-pound division. Avila started with an opening round win by fall over Eskridge-Mission Valley’s Shelby Kesler. She then dropped a match by fall to Hutchinson’s Maritza Jimenez. Avila defeated Erie’s Breanna Ross by an injury forfeit. In her final match of the tournament, the Buffalo came up short in a 5-3 decision to Winfield’s Mikayla Korade.

Garden City’s Esmerelda Corado, wrestling at 116-pounds; Belle Hernandez, at 136-pounds; and Alondra Guzman, at 155-pounds, each went 0-2 in the state tournament.

Washburn Rural won the team title with 84 points with Great Bend in second with 80. Lakin finished in the top 10, in seventh place with 35 points. Garden City finished in 22nd with 20 points, Dodge City ended up in the 50th spot with eight, and Holcomb finished in 64th with three points.