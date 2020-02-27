GCHS bowling teams heading to state

Heading to state is every athletic team’s goal through its season.

Garden City High School’s bowling teams reached that goal, again this year, on Monday when both the girls and boys teams finished in second place at a Class 6A regional meet at Liberal.

Holly Bridges led the way for the Buffalo girls squad, rolling a 580 series to finish in third place. She tossed a 200 in her first game, a 189 in the second, and a 191 in her final game.

Garden City’s Emilee Giger finished in ninth place with a 519 series. She rolled a 164 in her first game, a 189 in the second, and a 166 in her third.

The Buffaloes’ Angelina Leeper was close behind in 10th place with a 517. Her series consisted of 180 in the first game, 179 in the second and 158 in the third.

GCHS’ Karly Larson threw a 505 for 12th place. She tossed a 167 in both her first and second games and finished with a 171 in the third.

Garden City’s Britney Cruz rolled a 492 for 15th place. She had a 176 in her first game and a 158 in in both her second and third games.

The Buffaloes’ Lily Leeper rolled a 158 in her first game, a 129 in the second and finished with a 174 to help with the team score.

Wichita Campus won the team title with a score of 3,302. Garden City was second with 2864 and Wichita South finished third with 2,669. Dodge City claimed fourth place with 2,569.

On the boys side, Kaden Whitehurst rolled a 718 series to lead Garden City with a second place finish individually. He had a 201 in his first game, a 259 in the second and a 258 in the third.

The Buffaloes’ Ty Weilert finished the day in seventh place, rolling a series of 607. He tossed a 190 in his first game, a 216 in the second and a 201 in his final game.

Garden City’s Jayce Farr claimed 16th place in the tournament with a series of 569. He rolled a 179 in his first game, a 198 in the second and a 192 in the third.

Other Buffaloes helping with the team score were:

• Caleb Carr, who rolled a series of 532, scoring 175 in his first game, 165 in the second and 192 in his final game.

• Justin Erwin, who ended the day with a 468 series. He rolled a 132 in his first game, a 173 in the second and a 163 in the third.

• Dionicio Resendiz, who rolled a 437 series in the tournament. He started with a 148 in game one, a 128 in the second and had 161 in the final game.

Wichita Campus won the tournament with a score of 3335, with Garden City close behind in second with 3,325. Derby finished in third place with 3,233 while Hutchinson ended up in fourth with 3,182.

The Buffaloes will travel to Northrock Lanes in Wichita on March 5 for the Class 6A state tournament.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

The Buffaloes claimed the Western Athletic Conference championships, both boys and girls, on Feb. 17 in Great Bend.

Bowlers’ scores for 18 games in the league schedule were totaled to determine the individual titles. The team title was determined just from the league tournament.

On the boys side, Garden City had a combined 2,552 pins, 4,245 with Baker format, to claim first place in the team competition. Great Bend finished in second with 2,340 and 3,880; Liberal had 2,003 and 3,484 for third place and Dodge City finished in fourth with 1,833 and 3,149.

All of the bowlers for the Buffaloes finished in the top 10 individually.

Kaden Whitehurst finished in second place with 3,567. Caleb Carr scored 3,475 for third place while Ty Weilert grabbed fourth place with 3,253. Dionicio Resendiz scored 3,252 for seventh place; Jayce Farr finished in ninth place with 2,704; and Justin Ewrin finished in 10th with 3,090.

Great Bend’s Bryce Moore won the individual title with a 3,994.

In the girls division, Garden City scored 2,251, 3,825 with Baker format, to grab the championship. Great Bend finished in second with 2,131 and 3,554; Dodge City had 1,928 and 3,413 for third place; and Liberal finished in fourth with 1,789 and 2,994.

The Buffalo girls team all finished in the top 10 also in the league standings.

Holly Bridges is the top finisher for Garden City, claiming third place with 3,408. Angelina Leeper finished in fourth place with 3,313; Karly Larson grabbed fifth with 3,267; Emily Giger had a 3,139 for sixth place; Britney Cruz had 2,776 for eighth; and Lily Leeper finished in ninth with 2,793.

Great Bend’s Paige Wagner took top honors with 3,523 and Dodge City’s Camryn Lenz finished second with 3,375.