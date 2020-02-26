It was a Senior Night to forget for the Newton High School boys’ basketball team in the regular-season finale Tuesday night at Ravenscroft Gym.

The Railers were hit with 30 fouls in a 64-58 loss to Salina Central. Newton outscored Central 54-41 from the field, but was outscored 23-4 from the free throw line.

Newton was whistled for six technicals to one for the Mustangs. Central was called for 14 fouls.

Newton coach Andy Preston was ejected after two technicals.

“Our kids are a bunch of warriors,” Newton assistant Pete Anderson said. “They played their butts off. It seems like nothing went our way the entire night, but it didn’t affect our kids. They rolled with it and kept coming. We had some attitude things that I don’t think are indicative of how good kids they truly are. But it was heat of the moment with nothing going our way and I wish it didn’t happen.”

Anderson took over the team when Preston was ejected.

Central was led by Reed McHenry with 16 points. Jevon Burnett scored 11 and Aaron Watson scored 10. Central improves to 9-10, 5-7 in AV-CTL I play.

Dylan Petz scored 14 points to lead the Railers. Alex Krogmeier and Jaheem Ray each added 10.

“Dylan Petz came off the bench and knocked down huge shots,” Anderson said. “He played defense like he never played before. He was a microcosm of our program tonight. He played his tail off. He was worn out, but kept sprinting. He rolled his ankle and kept playing.”

Both teams struggled shooting early. Newton missed its first five shots while Central missed its first seven. Newton led 10-8 at the end of the period.

Central opened the second quarter with an 8-0 run. During the run, Central was hit with a technical and a personal. Newton was hit with two technicals, including one on Preston for inquiring about shots on the original foul.

Preston was ejected with 3:02 left in the first half for leaving the bench (if a high school coach gets a technical, he or she has to remain on the bench for the remainder of the game except to call time out).

Central led 27-23 at the half.

Newton trailed by as many as nine in the third quarter. Krogmeier fouled out with a technical in the run. Newton got within six with 2:57 to play, but the Railers were hit with another technical. The official who called the foul left the court and a fan was ejected for going on the court.

According to Newton Police Department officials at the game, no arrests were made. Additional police were brought in later in the game.

McHenry hit one of two free throws with 1.3 seconds left in the period to put Central up 48-41. Fouls were 10-1 against the Railers in the period.

Central scored the first three points of the fourth quarter. Widley Nocenti broke the run with a layup with 6:11 to play. Newton replied with a 5-0 run.

With 3:53 remaining and Newton down by six, Raul Saucedo was called for his fifth foul and a technical. Central made just one of four free throws, but Central scored off a Newton turnover.

Newton again cut the lead to three on a Ray trey with 27.7 seconds to play. Newton stole the ball but missed a 3-pointer. A 22 three-point play with 13.6 seconds to play put the game away.

Newton’s post-season fate will be determined Thursday, when Maize South takes on Goddard. Maize South is 7-12 and the current 17th seed in the Class 5A West sub-state pool, while Goddard is 1-17 and the 18th seed. The top 16 teams advance. If Goddard beats South, Newton is ensured a spot in the sub-state, most likely Tuesday at Bishop Carroll or Andover. If South wins, South, Newton and Wichita Northwest will all be tied for 15th with one of the teams eliminated on tie-breaker.

“We’ll go down that road when we come to it, if we get in,” Preston said. “With both of those teams, this group of guys right here — they’ll play the LA Lakers, if that’s the next team up. They aren’t afraid of anybody.”

SALINA CENTRAL (9-10, 5-7 AV-CTL I) — Stack 0 0-0 0, Losey 1 (1) 4-6 4, 9; Tedlock 0 (2) 0-1 3, 6; Watson 4 2-7 2, 10; Burnett 4 3-7 0, 11; Puckett 0 2-4 1, 2; McHenry 5 6-10 1, 16; Kickhoefer 1 4-4 2, 6; Moore 1 2-5 1, 4; TOTALS 16 (3) 23-44 14, 64.

NEWTO (8-12, 4-8 AV-CTL I) — Ruth 0 0-0 1, 0; Petz 1 (4) 0-0 2, 14; Krogmeier 2 (2) 0-0 5, 10; Sauceda 0 (2) 3-4 3, 9; Nocenti 1 0-0 0, 2; Ray 3 (1) 1-2 3, 10; Brackeen 1 (2) 0-1 4, 8; Georgiou 0 0-0 1, 0; Saucedo 1 (1) 0-0 6, 6; Mills 0 0-0 4, 0; Edwards 0 0-0 0, 0; team 0 0-0 2, 0; TOTALS 9 (12) 4-7 30, 58.

S.Central;8;19;21;16;—64

Newton;10;13;18;17;—58

Technical fouls — SC: Tedlock 4:34-2q. New.: Brackeen 4:34-2q, bench 4:34-2q., bench 3:02-2q., Krogmeier 4:19-3q., Saucedo 2:57-3q., Saucedo 3:53-4q.