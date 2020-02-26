GCCC track squads compete at Region VI

PITTSBURG - Garden City Community College’s women’s track program had another strong showing at the Region VI Indoor Championships at Pittsburg State University over the weekend.

Sheridan Rodriguez became the fourth individual to qualify for Nationals, taking fourth in the pentathlon, which consists of five events: 60-meter hurdles, high jump, shot put, long jump and 800-meter run. She also took fifth in the high jump, leaping 1.56 meters.

Lillie Burnett qualified for the championship meet in the 60-meter dash, coming in at 7.83 seconds - good for 17th in the preliminaries and a lifetime best mark. She also took seventh in the 400-meter dash, clocking a time of 58.70.

Mone Octave took third in the 60-meter hurdle prelims; then came in fifth in the finals with a time of 8.90 seconds. She was also part of the 4x400 relay team, joining Burnett, Shienne Pierre and Meosho Erving, which took seventh, coming in at 4:06.94.

Arhianna Franklin also took 10th in the pentathlon.

National Qualifiers

Sheridan Rodriguez in the High Jump and Pentathlon; Mone Octave in the 60-meter hurdles and the 60-meter dash; Lillie Burnett: 60-meter dash; and the 4x400 relay team.

Garden City’s men competed in the 2020 Region VI Indoor Championships at Pittsburg State University over the weekend.

Ja'vondre Edwards took seventh in the 60-meter hurdles preliminaries; then clocked a time of 8.32 seconds to take fifth in the finals.

Gerald Brown ran another lifetime best in the 400-meter dash, timing out at 50.05 seconds; good for 21st place. He also ran a career-best time in the 60-meter dash (7.15 seconds).

The 4x400 team of Christian Walker, Brown, Jacquez Jones and Marvin Gatlin, ran a season-best time of 3:22.17; good for 10th place. They were one second shy of the national-qualifying mark.

Jae Sutherland posted a personal record in the 60-meter hurdles, clocking a time of 8.83 seconds (16th in the prelims). Jacquez Jones ran a personal best in the 600-meters (1:24.34), and Isaiah Harvey took 22nd in the 60-meter dash with a career-best mark of 7.03 seconds. He recorded a personal record in the 200-meter dash (22.56 seconds).

National Qualifiers:

Debonaire Williams in the Heptathlon; Ja'vondre Edwards in the 60-meter hurdles; Jae Sutherland in the 60-meter hurdles; and Gerald Brown in the 400-meter dash.

Both teams’ national qualifiers will be participating in the National Indoor Meet, which starts on March 5 in Lynchburg, VA.