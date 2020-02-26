Brent Maycock @CockyHawk91

Wednesday

Feb 26, 2020 at 12:32 AM


BASKETBALL


CLASS 1A REGIONALS


GAMES TUESDAY


Boys


At Valley Falls


Troy 66, Wetmore 54


At Rock Hills


Stockton 64, Lakeside 49


At Ashland


Attica 69, Ashland 53


Girls


At Central-Burden


Caldwell 44, Udall 37


Argonia 56, Central-Burden 19


At Berean Academy


Burrton 35, Wichita Classical 23


At Marmaton Valley


Southern Coffey 37, Marmaton Valley 35


Chetopa 58, Altoona-Midway 29


Oswego 41, Colony-Crest 31


At Waverly


Lebo 46, Madison 20


Hartford 50, Marais des Cygnes Valley 10


At Frankfort


Washington County 60, Blue Valley-Randolph 49


Axtell 40, Wakefield 21


At Goessel


Goessel at Elyria Christian, ppd. to Wed.


Centre 58, Solomon 44


At Lincoln


Tescott 45, Lincoln 33


Clifton-Clyde 61, Pike Valley 19


Linn 46, Southern Cloud 32


At Valley Falls


Wetmore 43, Troy 27


Doniphan West 65, Onaga 41


Centralia 71, Valley Falls 21


At Central Plains


Victoria 53, Wilson 24


Natoma at Otis-Bison, ppd. to Wed.


LaCrosse at Sylvan-Lucas, ppd. to wed.


At Rock Hills


Stockton 50, Lakeside 31


Northern Valley at Osborne, ppd. to Wed.


Logan 45, Rock Hills 30


At Quinter


Palco at Oberlin, ppd. to Wed.


Quinter at Atwood, ppd. to Wed.


Western Plains at Wheatland-Grinnell, ppd. to Wed.


At Tribune


Tribune at Weskan, ppd. to Wed.


Triplains-Brewster at Sharon Springs, ppd. to Wed.


At Ashland


Attica 56, Ashland 34


South Central 77, Minneola 35


South Barber 56, Bucklin 53


At Kinsley


Deerfield at Hodgeman County, ppd. to Wed.


Kinsley 35, Ness City 29


At Rolla


Satanta at Moscow, late


Meade 72, Fowler 16


At St. John


Fairfield 44, Stafford 33


Pretty Prairie 46, Chase 9


St. John 43, Macksville 18