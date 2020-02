Class 5A

Newton Railers

106 — Nick Treaster

Freshman

(33-1 2019-20, 33-1 prep career)

First-year qualifier

1st Regionals

1st Valley Center Pools

1st Douglass Goodwill Inv.

2nd Kansas City Stampede

1st Newton Inv. Tournament of Champions

1st Rocky Welton Inv.

113 — A.B. Stokes

Freshman

(29-13, 29-13)

First-year qualifier

1st Regionals

1st Valley Center Pools

2nd Douglass Goodwill Inv.

15th Kansas City Stampede

4th Larry Wilkey Inv.

5th Newton Inv. Tournament of Champions

8th Rocky Welton Inv.

120 — Grant Treaster

Senior

(39-3, 151-17)

Fourth-year qualifier

1st 2019 (120), 1st 2018 (113), 3rd 2017 (106)

1st Regionals

1st Valley Center Pools

1st Douglass Goodwill Inv.

3rd Kansas City Stampede

1st Larry Wilkey Inv.

1st Newton Inv. Tournament of Champions

5th Rocky Welton Inv.

126 — Colin Bybee

Sophomore

(19-14, 47-35)

Second-year qualifier

4th Regionals

2nd Douglass Goodwill Inv.

8th Newton Inv. Tournament of Champions

13th Rocky Welton Inv.

138 — Sawyer Mock

Senior

(27-15, 68-70)

5th Regionals

4th Valley Center Pools

1st Douglass Goodwill Inv.

10th Kansas City Stampede

6th Larry Wilkey Inv.

Class 4A

Hesston Swathers

132 — Michael Friesen

Senior

(12-8, 37-48)

First-year qualifier

4th Regionals

4th Garden Plain Inv.

6th Circle Inv.

138 — Jason Hecht

Senior

(27-6, 105-50)

Fourth-year qualifier

4th Regionals

1st Hesston Inv.

1st Ellsworth Inv.

2nd Halstead Inv.

2nd Garden Plain Inv.

4th Circle Inv.

Class 3-2-1A

Halstead Dragons

152 — Ivan Guiterrez

Junior

(14-11)

First-year qualifier

4th Regionals

1st Hesston Inv.

4th Garden Plain Inv.

170 — Kaden Kraus

Senior

(9-1)

First-year qualifier

2nd Regionals

2nd Halstead Inv.

182 — Kaleb Wise

Freshman

(16-7)

First-year qualifier

3rd Regionals

2nd Garden Plain Inv.

5th Circle Inv.

Remington Broncos

120 — Wyatt Wright

Junior

Second-year qualifier

(35-1)

1st Regional

2nd Pratt Inv.

1st Minneapolis Inv.

1st Eureka Inv.

1st Circle Inv.

1st Remington Inv.

152 — Owen Thiel

Junior

(24-10)

Second-year qualifier

2nd Regionals

2nd Minneapolis Inv.

3rd Halstead Inv.

2nd Eureka Inv.

1st Remington Inv.

160 — Hagen Taylor

Junior

(21-14)

Second-year qualifier

4th Regional

4th Pratt Inv.

2nd Halstead Inv.

4th Minneapolis Inv.

4th Eureka Inv.

4th Circle Inv.

1st Remington Inv.

State Wrestling

Championships

Class 5A at Hartman Arena, Park City

Class 4A at Tony’s Pizza Events Center, Salina

Class 3-2-1A at Gross Memorial Coliseum, Hays

Schedule

Friday

10 a.m.

First round

Break

Quarterfinals

First consolation round

Break

Semifinals

Saturday

9 a.m.

Second consolation round

Consolation quarterfinals

Consolation semifinals

Third place and fifth place matches

Break

Parade of Champions

Championship finals