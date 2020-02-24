Area wrestlers compete at regionals

Area high school wrestling teams saw action Friday and Saturday in regional tournaments at venues across Kansas.

Class 4A at Concordia

Kaden Wren, Cale Goodman and Gabriel Bowers claimed regional championship titles in their weight classes to help lead Scott City to a second-place finish as a team in the Concordia Class 4A regional.

Wren, 33-2 overall, defeated Wamego’s Alder Pierson, 24-6, by decision 3-2 to claim the title in the 138-pound division.

At 182 pounds, the Beavers’ Goodman, 35-8, won a 3-2 decision over Smoky Valley’s Dax Hopp, 32-3, for the division’s championship.

Scott City’s Bowers, 31-9, took an overtime period to defeat Clay Center’s Logan McDonald, 35-10, in a 2-1 decision to grab the championship in the 285-pound division.

The Beavers’ Justice McDaniel, 31-1, lost by fall to Marysville’s Jonny Crone, 35-4, in the championship match of the 145-pound division to finish in second place.

Noah Klieson of Scott City, 36-8, lost by a 10-3 decision to Buhler’s Sam Elliott, 34-2 in the championship match of the 152-pound class to finish in second place.

The Beavers’ Caleb Vandergrift, 29-19, defeated Colby’s Cade Lanning, 32-13, in a 6-3 decision in the 170-pound division to claim third place in the regional.

Kale Wheeler of Scott City, 29-19, lost by fall to St. George-Rock Creek’s Drew Burenheide, 16-3, to finish in fourth place in the 160-pound class.

Marysville won the regional with 175.0 points, Scott City claimed second with 152.0, and Colby finished third with 127.0 points. Host Concordia was fourth with 108.0 and Abilene finished fifth with 107.5 points.

Class 4A at Wellington

Ulysses’ Quentin Pauda and Ayston Perez as well as Hugoton’s Adam Mendoza claimed regional championship titles on Saturday during a Class 4A wrestling regional at Wellington.

The Tigers’ Pauda, 31-2, won the first-place match by fall over Augusta’s Andy Linn, 14-9, in the 106-pound division.

Hugoton’s Mendoza, 18-12, defeated Pratt’s Dylan Cox, 11-11, by fall to claim the championship in the 138-pound class.

Ulysses’ Perez, 30-3, won a 2-0 decision over Mulvane’s Hunter Scott, 35-4, to grab the top spot in the 285-pound division.

The Tigers’ Jonathan Lara, 19-13, won an 8-2 decision over Clearwater’s Jacob Finney, 29-15, to claim third place in the 120-pound class.

Nakia Holmes of Ulysses, 21-10, won a 5-1 decision over Winfield’s Trevin Biddle, 17-11, to finish in third place in the 160-pound competition.

Ulysses’ Jace Garrison, 31-9, claimed third place in the 220-pound division with a 1-0 decision over Winfield’s Zach Phillips, 27-13.

Holcomb’s Sebastian Munoz, 21-15, lost by fall to Mulvane’s Trent Moses, 30-10, to finish the regional in fourth place in the 132-pound class.

The Tigers’ Justin Degollado, 14-16, lost by fall to El Dorado’s Kai Wernli, 37-6, to finish in fourth place in the 170-pound division. Ulysses’ Adolfo Mendoza, 19-15, finished in fourth place in the 182-pound division with a loss by fall to Pratt’s Iziah Cook, 22-13.

UHS’ Alex Corpus, 22-16, dropped a 3-2 decision to Rose Hill’s Tommy Rogers, 13-11, in the 195-pound class to finish in fourth place.

Andale won the regional with 157.0 points, Pratt grabbed second with 139.0 and Ulysses finished third with 130.0 points. Hugoton finished the tournament in 10th place with 46.0 points and Holcomb finished 12th with 17.0 points.

Class 3-2-1A at Norton

Wichita County’s Jesse Gardner, 30-2, was the lone area champion on Saturday during a Class 3-2-1A regional wrestling tournament at Norton.

Gardner won a 5-2 decision over Hoxie’s Andrew Foote, 30-10, to win the title for the Indians in the 160-pound division.

Lakin’s Kade Lovelady, 15-16, dropped the championship match to Hoxie’s Aidan Bahlman, 40-3, in the 152-pound class to finish in second place.

Cimarron’s Tate Seabolt, 33-1, saw his first loss of the season Saturday, losing an 8-3 decision to Norton’s Cole Amlong, 25-5 in the championship of the 170-pound division to finish in second place.

Hoxie won the regional with 189.0 points, Norton came in second with 168.5 and Smith Center claimed third with 101.0. Wichita County finished in 13th place with 42.0 points, Lakin finished in 15th with 41.0, Cimarron ended up in 16th with 37.0 points.