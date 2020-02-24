GCHS at 6A regional wrestling

Jacob Holt and Jared Arellano claimed Class 6A regional wrestling championships Saturday at Topeka’s Washburn Rural to help Garden City High School to a fourth-place finish as a team.

Holt, wrestling in the 138-pound division, defeated Derby’s Xavier Sisco in the championship match by an 11-5 decision. Holt now has an overall record of 27-2 while Sisco drops to 23-4.

Arellano, wrestling at 160 pounds for the Buffaloes, won a 7-1 decision over Cole Wells of Washburn Rural for the title. Arellano is now 17-9 and Wells is 27-12.

Garden City had several other team members place in the top eight to help the Buffaloes to the team finish.

Manhattan’s Tate Sauders, 38-7, defeated Garden City’s Ryan Heiman, 35-14, by fall for the championship at 126 pounds.

The Buffaloes’ Alexavier Rodriguez, 21-7, dropped a 7-4 decision to Wichita South’s Malachi Karibo, 38-1, in the championship match of the 170-pound division for second place.

Garden City’s Silas Pineda, 39-12, was disqualified in the championship match of the 120-pound class and lost to Manhattan’s Easton Taylor, 39-2.

GCHS’ Erick Dominguez, 28-15, wrestling in the 145-pound division, defeated Washburn Rural’s John Vincent, 25-12, by a 3-1 decision for third place in the class.

Josh Janas of Garden City, 35-10, defeated Manhattan’s Daron Island-Jones, 24-6, by a 2-1 decision to claim third place in the 152-pound division.

The Buffaloes’ Steven Sellers, 27-13, lost a 3-1 decision to Junction City’s Zane Thornton, 26-17, in the 132-pound class to finish in fourth place.

Topeka High’s Tre Thomas, 36-11, won a 3-2 decision over Garden City’s Matt Smith, 22-11, to claim fifth place in the 220-pound division.

Garden City’s Isaiah Barrett, 8-19, defeated Derby’s Alex Hurt by fall in the 285-pound class to finish in seventh place in the regional.

Washburn Rural won the regional team title with 240.5 points while Dodge City claimed second with 190.0. Derby finished third at 177.0 and Garden City was fourth with 165.0. Manhattan finished fifth as a team with 151.0 points.