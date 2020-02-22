It was Senior Night at Thomas More Prep-Marian and the four seniors for the Monarch boys all started Friday and contributed in a 74-51 Mid-Continent League win over Stockton at Al Billinger Fieldhouse.

Brady Kreutzer’s night might have been the most memorable of the four seniors. The pesky guard known for his defense banked in 3-pointer just inside halfcourt to end the third quarter and also was named Sweetheart King at halftime. Forward Carson Jacobs led the team in scoring with 20 points, forward Mason Robbins added 12 points and guard Ryan Stoecklein scored seven.

Stockton (9-11 overall, 3-6 MCL) kept it close against TMP in the first half. The Monarchs led 11-8 after the first quarter and 31-25 at halftime. TMP put it together in the third quarter, outscoring the Tigers 23-14 in the period, capped by Kreutzer’s halfcourt buzzer-beater that had “the Pit” rocking.

Leading big in the final minutes, the four seniors were subbed out to a thunderous ovation.

Junior guard Lucas Lang added 16 points for TMP (14-4, 7-1), ranked seventh in Class 3A. The Monarchs are in line for a home game to start postseason play, but first TMP has two road games next week to close out the regular season.

Stockton got a game-high 27 points from junior guard Ethan Means.

TMP 64, Stockton 45

The TMP girls, who struggled scoring last time out, shot 50 percent from the floor in the first half against Stockton to take a commanding, 35-14 halftime lead. The Monarchs outscored the Tigers 24-6 in the second quarter, making six of their last seven of their shots in the period.

TMP (7-12, 3-5) was led by junior Kyleigh Allen’s 13 points and 11 each from sophomore Emilee Lane and freshman Jaci VonLintel. Seniors Kallyn DeWitt and Adell Riedel were honored between games. DeWitt scored six points and Riedel, sidelined with a leg injury for much of the season, cheered her teammates on from the bench.

Junior Chloe Plumer scored 14 points and senior Shae Griffin added 13 for Stockton (8-12, 2-7).