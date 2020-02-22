Area high school basketball teams are looking ahead to the post season as the regular season is drawing to a close.

Garden City girls 54, Hays 38

Keyhana Turner buried 22 points to lead all scorers and Amaya Gallegos added 13 as the Garden City Buffaloes grabbed a Western Athletic Conference win 54-38 Friday at Hays.

The Buffaloes fell behind early in the game, down 9-2 to the Indians in the first quarter, but bounced back off an 11-4 run to finish the quarter. The game bounced back and forth in the second, with Garden City taking a two point lead in to halftime, 24-22.

GCHS defense stiffened in the third quarter and proved to be the difference in the game. GCHS held Hays to a pair of field goals in the quarter, while the offense built a 13-point lead going in to the final period.

Tasiah Nunnery led the Indians with 15 points and Aleyia Ruder had 13.

The Buffaloes out-rebounded the Indians 35-26 and won in assists at 10-4, and steals with a 6-3 margin.

Garden City moves to a 10-9 overall record and 4-3 in the WAC. Hays drops to 5-13 overall and 1-6 in the WAC.

Garden City boys 50, Hays 59 OT

T.J. Nunnery scored 16 points, while Jason Krannawitter and Dalyn Schwarz each had 11 as Hays defeated Garden City 59-50 in overtime Friday at Hays.

The Indians jumped out to the lead in the first half, leading 28-20 at the break. The Buffaloes defense tightened in the third, allowing Hays to only score a single field goal and a pair of free throws. Garden City, on the other hand, had its best offensive quarter of the game, scoring 15 points to take the lead, 35-32, in to the fourth.

The Indians staged a comeback in the fourth as the clock wind down.

Garden City had a 49-44 lead with 14 seconds left in the game. The Indians scored five points in the last eight seconds of regulation, including a three-pointer by Krannawitter at the buzzer to send the game to overtime.

The Buffaloes could manage only a single free throw in the overtime period while Hays scored 10, including a six-for-six at the line for Nunnery, for the victory.

Garden City drops to 9-10 overall and 2-5 in WAC action. Hays moves to 12-6 with a 6-1 WAC record.

Garden City 11-9-15-14-1 - 50

Hays 17-11-4-17-10 - 59

Syracuse boys 49, Lakin 79

Hunter Davis exploded for 32 points to lead all scorers, and Dominick Daniels added 14 as Lakin defeated Syracuse 79-49 Friday at Lakin.

The win capped an undefeated season in the Hi-Plains League for the Broncs and the regular season HPL championship.

In the first half, the game was closer than the final score. Lakin jumped out to a five point lead after the first quarter, and 39-31 at halftime.

The second half proved to be the difference in the game as the Broncs began to pull away from the Bulldogs. Lakin held Syracuse to seven points in the third while adding 17 to its total. The fourth was much of the same as the Broncs outscored the Bulldogs 23-11 for the win.

Damian Ramirez led the scoring for Syracuse with 16 points.

Syracuse 17-14-7-11 - 50

Lakin 22-17-17-23 - 79

Syracuse girls 45, Lakin 21

Margo Stum scored 16 points to lead all scorers and help Syracuse nab a Hi-Plains League road win Friday 45-21 at Lakin.

The Bulldogs held the Broncs to less than 10 points in each of the quarters of the game.

Syracuse built a 27-12 lead at halftime and continued extending the lead in the second half. Lakin was held to a single basket in the third quarter.

Talyn Beltran led the scoring for Lakin with 11 points.

Syracuse 10-17-12-6 - 45

Lakin 4-8-2-7 - 21

Sublette girls 39, Cimarron 51

Emily Acton scored 12 points and Melody Carter added 11 as Cimarron picked up a home win over Sublette Friday, 51-39.

The Bluejays held a slim two-point lead going in to the second, but began to spread the point difference, taking a 27-20 led in to halftime. The third quarter proved to be the deciding period for Cimarron, as they Bluejays outscored the Larks 17-9, to break open the game.

The Larks tried to make a comeback in the fourth, winning the quarter 10-6, but ran out of clock.

Sublette’s Isabella Desaire led all scorers with 15 points.

Sublette 13-7-9-10 - 39

Cimarron 15-12-17-6 - 51

Kiowa County boys 45, South Gray 58

Aaron Skidmore led all scorers with 20 points and Brady Deges added 17 as South Gray defeated Kiowa County 58-45 Friday at Montezuma.

The Rebels led throughout the game, 33-22 at halftime, and gradually increased its lead through the game.

Cooper Zenger had 14 points and Brandon Boyles chipped in 12 for Kiowa County.

Kiowa Co. 7-15-11-12 - 45

South Gray 11-22-18-7 - 58

Ulysses girls 24, Goodland 44

Goodland’s Taighe Weeter had 21 points to lead all scorers and help the Cowboys to a 44-24 home win over Ulysses Friday.

The Cowboys led throughout the game, 22-8 at the half, and held the Tigers to less than 10 points in each of the game’s quarters.

Clara Garcia led he scoring for Ulysses with 16 points.

Ulysses 3-5-9-7 - 24

Goodland 11-11-13-9 -44

Bucklin girls 54, Satanta 22

Catherine Bowman had 13 points and Hallie Feikert added 12 as Bucklin defeated Satanta 54-22 Friday at Satanta.

Bucklin led throughout the game, 26-13 at halftime, and held the Indians to less than 10 points in each of the game’s quarters.

Ella Burrows lead the scoring for Satanta with seven points.

Bucklin 12-14-20-8 - 54

Satanta 6-7-6-3 - 22

Rawlins County 74, Dighton girls 48

Dighton traveled to Atwood Friday for a Northwest Kansas League contest to face Rawlins County but dropped the contest 74-48.

Rawlins County led throughout the game, 41-22 at halftime, and slowly extended the point spread through the game.

Jessi Whipple led the scoring for the Hornets with 18 points. Allie von Leonard chipped in 10 points for Dighton.

Dighton 16-6-13-13 - 48

Rawlins Co. 20-21-16-17 - 74