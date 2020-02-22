GCHS wrestling at 6A regional tourney

Five Garden City High School wrestlers are leading the Buffaloes on their quest for a 6A regional team title Friday, by reaching the finals on the first day of the tournament at Washburn Rural in Topeka.

Silas Pineda went 3-0 on the day in the 120-pound division, and faced Manhattan’s Easton Taylor in the championship match on Saturday.

In the 126-pound class, Ryan Heiman went 3-0 and reached the Saturday finals. He faced Manhattan’s Tate Sauder.

Jacob Holt went 3-0 to reach the championship match of the 138-pound division. He faced Derby’s Zavier Sisco for the title on Saturday.

Garden City’s Jared Arellano went 3-0 in the 160-pound class to make it to the championship match on Saturday. He faced Cole Wells, of Washburn Rural.

In the 170-pound division, Alexavier Rodriguez reached the finals with a 3-0 record on Friday to reach the title match. He faced Malachi Karibo, of Wichita South, on Saturday.

The championship matches on Saturday occurred after the Telegram’s press deadline.

Buffaloes working their way through the consolation bracket on Saturday include:

• Erick Dominguez at 145-pounds, who went 2-1, suffered a loss in the semifinals.

• Matt Smith had the same fate as Rodriguez, going 2-1 on Friday, and dropping a semifinal match.

Other GCHS wrestlers working the backside of the bracket, their Friday records and weight classes, are: Trae Torres, 1-1, at 106; Alex Hands, 1-1 at 113; Steven Sellers, 1-1, at 132; Josh Janas, 1-1, 152; Alan Chariez, 1-1, 182; Isaiah Barrett, 1-1, 285; and Ryan Wessels, 0-2, 195.

As of Friday night, Garden City as a team was in third place with 137.5 points. Washburn Rural was in the lead with 197.5 points and Derby was in second with 141.0 points. Dodge City was in fourth place with 107.5.