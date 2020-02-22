ANDOVER — The Newton High School boys’ basketball team was outscored from the free throw line 34-5, falling to second-ranked (KBCA, Class 5A) Andover 99-78 Friday night in non-league play in Andover.

Newton was whistled for 31 fouls, while the Trojans were called for 16.

Andover led 19-16 after the first quarter, 51-46 at the half and 71-62 after three quarters. Andover was 15 of 18 from the line in the fourth quarter, while Newton was four of five.

The Railers did outscore Andover 73-65 from the field, hitting 13 3-point shots.

Jack Johnson led unbeaten (18-0) Andover with 30 points. Isaiah Maikori scored 22. Harper Jonas scored 18 and Jack Taylor scored 14.

Newton was led by Alex Krogmeier with 19 points, Jaheem Ray with 18 and Raul Saucedo with 16.

Newton is 7-11 and plays at Hutchinson at 7:30 p.m. Monday and hosts Salina Central at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

NEWTON (7-11) — Ruth 0 0-0 2, 0; Petz 0 (2) 0-0 1, 6; Krogmeier 2 (5) 0-1 4, 19; Sauceda 1 (1) 1-2 4, 6; Nocenti 0 0-0 2, 0; Ray 7 4-5 3, 18; Brackeen 2 (1) 0-2 5, 7; Georgiou 0 0-0 1, 0; Saucedo 2 (4) 0-1 5, 16; Mills 3 0-0 3, 6; Edwards 0 0-0 1, 0; TOTALS 17 (13) 5-11 31, 78.

ANDOVER (18-0) — Gagnon 0 1-2 1, 1; Henry 1 (1) 2-4 2, 7; Gaddis 2 3-5 5, 7; Hurt 1 0-0 0, 2; Johnson 5 (1) 17-21 2, 30; Gerling 0 0-0 0, 0; Maikon 8 6-7 2, 22; Conour 0 0-0 1, 2; Taylor 3 (2) 2-3 2, 14; Jonas 2 (3) 3-4 1, 18; Laub 0 0-0 1, 0; TOTALS 22 (7) 34-46 16, 99.

Newton;16;30;16;16;—78

Andover;19;32;22;28;—99

Technical foul — New.: coach 3:37-3q.