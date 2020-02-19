PREP GIRLS

Central Kansas League

Halstead 56, Pratt 23

HALSTEAD — The Halstead Dragon girls used a 17-4 second quarter to get by Pratt 56-23 Tuesday in Central Kansas League play in Halstead.

Leading 13-8, the Dragons went into the locker room at the half up 30-12.

Karenna Gerber led Halstead with 17 points. Josie Engel added 14.

Dani Staats led Pratt with 14 points.

Pratt is 10-8, 3-4 in CKL play.

Halstead is 15-3, 5-2 in CKL play. Halstead plays Friday at Smoky Valley.

Pratt;8;4;9;2;—;23

Halstead;13;17;14;3;—;56

PRATT (10-8, 3-4 CKL) — Humble 1 0-0 2, 2; Gatlin 0 (1) 0-0 1, 3; Staats 5 4-5 2, 14; Rasmussen 0 0-3 4, 0; Bates 0 0-0 0, 0; Haas 0 0-0 0, 0; Dunlap 0 0-0 1, 0; Johnson 1 0-0 3, 2; Walker 1 0-0 1, 2; TOTALS 8 (1) 4-8 14, 23.

HALSTEAD (15-3, 5-2 CKL) — Lewis 1 0-0 2, 2; Heck 0 1-2 2, 1; Schroeder 1 (1) 0-0 2, 5; Gerber 7 3-6 2, 17; Kelly 1 (2) 0-0 2, 8; Weber 0 0-0 0, 0; Neve 0 0-0 0, 0; Wagner 0 0-0 0, 0; Engel 2 (2) 4-4 2, 14; O’Brien 2 2-3 2, 6; Myers 0 0-0 0, 0; Lee 0 0-0 0, 0; Whitmer 0 (1) 0-0 0, 3; TOTALS 14 (6) 10-15 14, 56.

Hesston 49, Larned 17

HESSTON – Elise Kaiser scored 18 points for the Hesston High School girls basketball team, while the Larned Indians managed just 17 points in a 49-17 Central Kansas League win for the Swathers on Tuesday in Hesston.

Hesston led 27-6 at the half.

Caryn Yoder added nine points for Hesston.

Kendra Grandy led 0-18 Larned with five points.

Hesston is 13-5, 4-3 in CKL play. The Swathers play at 6 p.m. Friday at home against Nickerson.

Larned;3;3;7;4;—;17

Hesston;18;9;15;7;—;49

LARNED (0-18, 0-7 CKL) — Krehbiel 0 0-0 1, 0; Holt 0 0-0 0, 0; Mead 1 0-0 0, 2; Evers 0 2-2 0, 2; Grandy 1 (1) 0-0 4, 5; Myrick 0 1-2 1, 1; Tapia 0 1-2 2, 1; Herrera 0 0-0 0, 0; Kiana 0 (1) 1-2 0, 4; Hagerman 1 0-0 1, 2; Smith 0 0-0 0, 0; Lovesee 0 0-0 1, 0; Short 0 0-0 0, 0; TOTALS 3 (2) 5-8 11, 17.

HESSTON (13-5, 4-3 CKL) — S.Kaiser 1 0-1 0, 2; Duerksen 0 0-0 0, 0; Dawes 0 0-0 0, 0; Yoder 1 (2) 1-2 4, 9; E.Kaiser 6 (1) 3-3 0, 18; Vogt 0 0-0 0, 0; Lais 0 0-0 0, 0; Funk 0 0-0 1, 0; Martin 3 0-0 0, 6; Humphries 1 (1) 0-0 2, 5; Bartell 1 1-2 1, 3; Keuker 1 2-2 1, 4; Deegan 1 0-0 1, 0; TOTALS 15 (4) 7-10 10, 49.

Heart of America

H.Trinity 48, Sedgwick 36

SEDGWICK — The Sedgwick Cardinal girls fell to Hutchinson Trinity 48-36 on Tuesday in Heart of America League play in Sedgwick.

Trinity led 22-17 at the half and 32-25 after three quarters. Sedgwick was outscored 18-6 from the free-throw line.

Hannah Schrok led Trinity with 14 points. Hayley Hughes added 13.

Alexa Scarlett scored 12 points for Sedgwick, hitting four 3-pointers.

Trinity is 11-7, 7-1 in HOAL play.

Sedgwick is 5-12, 1-5 in HOAL play, and plays Friday at Moundridge.

H.Trinity;11;11;10;15;—;48

Sedgwick;6;11;8;11;—;36

HUTCHINSON TRINITY (11-7, 7-1 HOAL) — Garcia 1 2-2 2, 4; Clifton 0 (2) 0-0 0, 6; Ortiz 0 2-2 0, 2; Hughes 6 1-1 0, 13; Flores 0 2-2 2, 2; Hammersmith 1 (1) 0-0 0, 5; Friday 0 2-2 2, 2; Schrock 5 4-9 0, 14; TOTALS 13 (3) 13-18 6, 48.

SEDGWICK (5-12, 1-5 HOAL) — Rogers 1 (1) 0-0 3, 5; Atwill 0 0-0 0, 0; Scarlett 0 (4) 0-0 0, 12; Fitch 0 0-0 0, 0; McGinn 1 1-2 4, 3; Zerger 0 0-0 3, 0; Lacey 1 (1) 2-2 1, 7; Croxton 0 0-2 0, 0; Werner 3 (1) 0-0 3, 9; TOTALS 6 (7) 3-6 14, 36.

Bennington 42, Berean Ac. 36

BENNINGTON — The Berean Academy girls basketball team fell to Bennington 42-36 on Tuesday in Heart of America League play in Bennington.

Berean led 22-19 at the half, but Bennington pulled out 26-25 after three quarters.

Chloe Stanley led Bennington with eight points.

Brooke Wiebe led Berean with 18 points.

Bennington is 11-7, 5-3 in HOAL play. Berean is 12-7 and ends league play 6-3. Berean ends the regular season at 6 p.m. Friday at home against Goessel and hosts Class 1A regional play next week.

Berean Ac.;12;10;3;11;—;36

Bennington;10;9;7;16;—;42

BEREAN ACADEMY (12-7, 6-3 HOAL) — Bro.Wiebe 6 (1) 3-4 3, 18; Neal 0 0-0 0, 0; Timken 0 (1) 0-0 0, 3; Veer 0 0-0 0, 0; Koontz 0 0-0 0, 0; Bri.Wiebe 0 0-0 5, 0; E.Mullins 1 2-3 2, 4; Wine 4 1-3 3, 9; Slabach 0 1-2 1, 1; Smith 0 0-0 0, 0; TOTALS 11 (2) 8-14 17, 36.

BENNINGTON (11-7, 5-3 HOAL) — Watson 0 0-0 1, 0; C.Stanley 1 (1) 3-8 4, 8; Piepho 2 2-2 1, 6; Travis 1 (1) 0-0 0, 5; Downing 0 0-0 0, 0; Kind 2 (1) 0-0 3, 7; Murphy 0 1-2 1, 1; Wilson 0 (1) 0-0 1, 3; Robinson 1 4-5 3, 6; Lawson 3 0-0 2, 6; TOTALS 10 (4) 10-17 16, 42.

PREP BOYS

Central Kansas League

Halstead 53, Pratt 40

HALSTEAD — The Halstead Dragon boys snapped a 14-game losing streak, stopping Pratt 53-40 on Tuesday in Central Kansas League play in Halstead.

Halstead led 28-17 at the half.

Cameron Kohr led Halstead with 17 points. Lakin Farmer scored 15 and Tyner Horn added 11.

Jarrett Bates scored 16 points for Pratt.

Pratt is 2-16, 0-7 in CKL play. Halstead is 3-15, 1-6 in CKL play. Halstead plays Friday at Smoky Valley.

Pratt;11;6;10;13;—;40

Halstead;16;12;17;8;—;53

PRATT (2-16, 0-7 CKL) — Cass 0 1-4 1, 1; Malone 0 2-2 3, 2; Shanline 2 1-6 3, 5; Tatro 1 1-2 2, 3; Gatlin 0 2-2 0, 2; Bates 8 0-4 0, 16; Crow 0 (1) 0-0 4, 3; Hoeme 1 0-0 0, 2; Koehler 3 0-0 4, 6; TOTALS 15 (1) 7-12 17, 40.

HALSTEAD (3-16, 1-6 CKL) — Kohr 6 (1) 2-2 1, 17; Farmer 6 3-9 3, 15; Propst 2 3-4 4, 7; Drake 0 1-2 2, 1; A.Radke 0 0-0 1, 0; I.Radke 0 0-0 0, 0; Horn 0 (3) 2-2 1, 11; Boyd 1 0-0 1, 2; TOTALS 15 (4) 11-19 13, 53.

Hesston 46, Larned 45

HESSTON — The Hesston Swather boys held off Larned 46-45 on Tuesday in CKL play in Hesston.

Hesston trailed 24-22 at the half, tying the game 36-36 after three quarters.

Cason Richadson led Hesston with 13 points.

Chance Sanger led Larned with 14 points. Brock Skelton added 12.

Hesston overcame 5 of 13 free throws. Larned was 7 of 8 from the line.

Larned is 13-4, 4-3 in CKL play.

Hesston is 17-1, 6-1 in CKL play. Hesston hosts Nickerson on Friday.

Larned;9;15;12;9;—;45

Hesston;13;9;14;10;—;46

LARNED (13-4, 4-3 CKL) — Perez 2 1-2 4, 5; Smith 2 0-0 0, 4; Stelter 0 0-0 2, 0; Skelton 5 2-2 2, 12; Sanger 2 (2) 4-4 3, 14; Tucker 1 0-0 0, 2; Crosby 4 0-0 4, 8; TOTALS 16 (2) 7-8 15, 45.

HESSTON (17-1, 6-1 CKL) — Esau 1 0-0 1, 2; Schroeder 0 0-0 0, 0; Proctor 0 0-0 0, 0; Schilling 2 2-2 3, 6; Richardson 3 (2) 1-2 3, 13; M.Arnold 2 0-1 1, 4; Humphreys 1 (1) 0-1 2, 5; N.Arnold 3 2-4 1, 8; Bollinger 4 0-3 2, 8; TOTALS 16 (3) 5-13 14, 46.

Heart of America

Berean Ac. 60, Bennington 39

BENNINGTON — Chase Wiebe scored 22 points to lift the Berean Academy boys to a 60-39 win over Bennington on Tuesday in HOAL play in Bennington.

The win clinches the league title for Berean at 9-0. Berean is 19-0 overall.

The Warriors led 31-21 at the half.

Zach Dugger added 15 points for the Warriors.

Javon Allen led Bennington with 13 points. Tyler Stanley added 12.

Bennington is 5-13, 2-6 in HOAL play.

Berean ends the regular season Friday in Elbing against Goessel.

Berean Ac.;15;16;13;16;—;60

Bennington;12;9;9;9;—;39

BEREAN ACADEMY (19-0, 9-0 HOAL) — Busenitz 0 0-0 0, 0; Landis 0 (3) 0-0 2, 9; Wiebe 4 (4) 2-2 3, 22; Hoover 0 0-0 1, 0; Koontz 1 (1) 0-0 3, 5; Dugger 7 1-1 3, 15; Timken 0 0-0 0, 0; Snook 1 4-4 2, 6; Kukula 0 (1) 0-0 1, 3; Thiessen 0 0-0 2, 0; TOTALS 13 (9) 7-7 17, 60.

BENNINGTON (5-13, 2-6 HOAL) — McDowell 0 0-0 0, 0; Jav.Allen 6 1-7 3, 13; Brummett 0 0-0 2, 0; Jaw.Allen 1 0-2 2, 2; B.Stanley 0 0-0 2, 0; T.Stanley 0 0-0 2, 0; Rubio 0 0-0 0, 0; Jilka 0 (1) 0-0 1, 3; Hilbert 0 (1) 0-0 0, 3; Greene 2 2-2 2, 6; TOTALS 10 (5) 4-17 12, 39.

Moundridge 77, Ell-Sal. 22

BROOKVILLE — The Moundridge Wildcat boys used a 36-point first quarter to down Ell-Saline 77-22 on Tuesday in HOAL play in Brookville.

Leading 36-3 after the first quarter, the Wildcats extended the lead to 58-11 at the half.

"Kids got after it early," Moundridge coach Vance Unrau said. "We didn't make many mistakes and turned steals into quick and easy baskets. This team is still playing for something and it showed tonight."

Jon Schlosser and Brady Helms each scored 17 points for Moundridge. Corbin Unruh added 16 points.

Rowan Loder and Trevor Peterson each scored six points for Ell-Saline, 0-20 overall and 0-9 in HOAL play.

Moundridge is 8-10, 4-3 in HOAL play, and hosts Sedgwick on Friday.

Moundridge;36;22;12;7;—;77

Ell-Saline;3;8;5;6;—;22

MOUNDRIDGE (8-10, 4-3 HOAL) — Doherty 0 0-0 0, 0; Wedel 0 (1) 2-2 1, 5; Schrag 0 (1) 0-0 0, 3; L.Kaufman 3 0-0 1, 6; Unruh 7 2-3 1, 16; Stucky 0 0-0 0, 0; Brandewiede 1 1-1 1, 3; Schlosser 8 1-1 1, 17; D.Kaufman 3 0-0 0, 6; Helms 8 1-1 0, 17; Churchill 1 2-5 1, 4; TOTALS 31 (2) 9-13 7, 77.

ELL-SALINE (0-20, 0-9 HOAL) — Steinbruck 1 0-0 0, 2; Ellerman 0 0-0 0, 0; Loder 1 (1) 1-3 2, 6; Bradley 0 2-4 1, 2; Caswell 0 1-2 1, 1; Kern 0 0-0 1, 0; Underwood 2 0-0 2, 4; Wilson 0 1-2 3, 1; Peterson 0 (2) 0-0 0, 6; TOTALS 4 (3) 5-11 10, 22.

H.Trinity 42, Sedgwick 31

SEDGWICK — The Sedgwick Cardinals was outscored 17-4 in the fourth quarter, falling to Hutchinson Trinity 42-31 on Tuesday in HOAL play in Sedgwick.

Sedgwick led 15-14 at the half and 27-25 after three quarters.

Lucas Hammeke led Trinity with 16 points. Trinity improves to 12-6, 7-1 in league play.

Qayden Shepherd scored nine points to lead Sedgwick.

Sedgwick is 9-8, 4-2 in HOAL play. The Cardinals play Friday at Moundridge.

H.Trinity;6;8;11;17;—;42

Sedgwick;4;11;12;4;—;31

HUTCHINSON TRINITY (12-6, 7-1 HOAL) — Crammer 1 0-0 0, 2; L.Hammeke 4 (1) 5-8 4, 16; Nelson 1 0-0 1, 2; Westhoff 0 0-0 0, 0; Manga 1 1-2 3, 3; W.Gray 3 0-0 3, 6; Maldonado 2 0-0 3, 4; L.Gray 2 5-6 2, 9; TOTALS 14 (1) 11-16 16, 42.

SEDGWICK (9-8, 4-2 HOAL) — Crumrine 0 1-2 3, 1; Stucky 1 0-0 4, 2; Lacey 1 2-4 4, 4; Schroeder 0 0-0 0, 0; Hoffsommer 1 (1) 1-1 2, 6; Shepherd 3 3-11 1, 9; Tillman 1 0-0 1, 2; Culp 2 3-3 0, 7; TOTALS 9 (1) 10-21 15, 31.

Non-League

Goessel 41, W.Classical 38

WICHITA — The Goessel High School boys basketball team outscored the Classical School of Wichita 14-9 in the fourth quarter to claim a 41-38 win Tuesday in nonleague play in Wichita.

The Bluebirds trailed 23-21 at the half and 29-27 after three quarters.

Dylan Linderman scored 20 points for Goessel. Nate Zogleman added 10.

Goessel is 14-5 and plays Friday at Berean Academy.

Goessel;8;13;6;14;—41

W.Classical;10;13;6;9;—38

GOESSEL (14-5) — Funk 0 0-0 1, 0; Zogleman 4 2-5 0, 10; Schmidt 0 0-1 3, 0; Hiebert 0 0-0 0, 0; Hagewood 0 2-6 5, 2; Wiens 0 0-0 2, 0; T.Schrag 0 0-0 0, 0; Lindeman 3 (2) 8-9 2, 20; Wuest 2 2-2 4, 6; Duerksen 1 1-2 2, 3; Gaeddert 0 0-0 0, 0; Stutzman 0 0-0 0, 0; TOTALS 10 (2) 15-24 19, 41.

CLASSICAL SCHOOL OF WICHITA (10-9) — n/a; TOTALS 9 (3) 11-21 17, 38.

FRESHMAN BOYS

Campus 53, Newton 40

HAYSVILLE — The Newton High School freshman boys basketball team fell to Campus 53-40 Tuesday in Haysville.

Newton trailed 24-17 at the half.

Newton plays Friday at Andover.

Newton;10;7;8;15;—40

Campus;11;13;8;21;—53

NEWTON — Entz 9, Klug 2, Dillon 5, Castorena 13, Mosqueda 3, Gates 1, Castro 7.