Girls Regional Wrestling

Area girls wrestling teams participated in the first regional tournaments Friday and Saturday, with a chance to advance to the state tournament in Wichita this weekend.

The West Regional was dominated by the Western Athletic Conference in the team competition, as Great Bend won the tournament with 123.0 points and Garden City finished a close second with 118.0.

The top performance by an area wrestler Saturday was Garden City’s Anjelina Serrano in the 130-pound division. Serrano, 32-6, defeated Great Bend’s Breanna Ridgeway, 32-1, by fall to claim the championship title.

Lakin’s Isabell Ortiz, 27-3, was close behind Serrano, and was the only other area wrestler to compete in the championship match. Ortiz, competing in the 109-pound division, was defeated in overtime by Wellington’s Anna Cullens, 8-6, to claim second place. Cullens has a 23-1 record.

Josiah Ortiz of Lakin finished third in the 101-pound class. Ortiz, 24-4, defeated Liberal’s Mana Chanthansone, 22-9, in an 8-7 decision for the medal.

In the 136-pound division, Garden City’s Belle Hernandez, 16-7, lost by fall in the third-place match to Valley Center’s Cheyenne Blackwood, 27-7, to finish in fourth place.

Chloe Sullivan of Garden City claimed fifth place Saturday in the 101-pound class. Sullivan, 24-4, defeated Eleanor Green of Valley Center, 27-5, by fall in the match.

Garden City’s Esmerelda Corado, 24-9, finished in sixth place after dropping the fifth-place match by fall to Hutchinson’s Kylar Smith, 18-4, in the 116-pound division.

In the 126-pound class, Destiny Avila of Garden City, 16-8, lost by fall to Manhattan’s Dache Island-Jones in he fifth-place match to finish sixth.

Garden City’s Alondra Guzman, 17-13, lost by fall in the fifth-place match of the 155-pound division to Hoisington’s Bailey Sanders, 21-3.

The tournament featured 63 teams from across all the high school classifications competing together in one tournament.

Lakin finished in 13th place as a team with 47.0 points, Holcomb in 33rd with 26.0 points and Greeley County in 50th with 9.0 points.