Lakin Girls Basketball

Jaya Esquibel scored 26 points, including six 3-pointers, Tiana Gonzalez had 21, and Talyn Beltran added 11 as the Lakin Broncs defeated Wiley, Colo., 67-40 Saturday at Lakin.

The Broncs used defensive pressure in the first quarter to hold the Panthers to five points while posting 12 on its side of the scoreboard.

Wiley came back in the second to narrow the halftime score and only be down 23-17 going into halftime. Lakin began to extend its lead in the third, finishing with a 40-31 lead going into the fourth.

The fourth quarter proved to be the Broncs’ best offensive quarter of the game, burying the Panthers with 27 points while holding Wiley to only nine points in the quarter for the win.

Macy Rowan led the scoring for the Panthers with 15 points, while Demi Wollert and Taira Wber each had 10 points.

Wiley (Colo.);5;12;14;9;—;40

Lakin;12;11;17;27;—;67