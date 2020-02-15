Girls regional wrestling

Area high school girls wrestling teams from all classes began competing against each other Friday in the KSHSAA girls wrestling west regional at McPherson.

Garden City’s Anjelina Serrano and Isabell Ortiz, of Lakin, each went 4-0 on Friday to reach the finals of their respective weight classes.

Serrano, wrestling in the 130-pound division, will face off with Great Bend’s Breanna Ridgeway for the championship.

Ortiz, wrestling in the 109-pound division, will face Wellington’s Anna Cullens for the title.

The Buffaloes’ Esmerelda Corado finished 3-1 on the day, dropping a 116-pound semifinal matchup against Nickerson’s Nichole Moore by technical fall. Corado will be going for third place.

The Broncs’ Josiah Ortiz lost an 8-4 decision to Great Bend’s Brecklyn Elliott in a 101-pound semifinal match, and now will be going for third place.

Those reaching the quarterfinal round, but coming up short, include: for Garden City, Chloe Sullivan in the 101-pound division; Destiny Avila in the 123-pound class; and Alondra Guzman in the 155-pound division. For Holcomb, Amilia Martinez in the 109-pound division; and Greeley County’s Payton Walk in the 143-pound class.

Other area wrestlers competing in the tournament and their weight classes, are: Garden City: 109 - Anahi Cervantes; 136 - Belle Hernandez; and 170 - Kallista Rhoades. Holcomb: 130 - Arianna Gomez; and 136 - Adriana Barellos. Hugoton: 130 - Olivia Flores; 136 - Suheila Rosas; and 143 - Marissa Mendoza.

In the battle for the team title, Great Bend is in the lead with 91.0 points, Emporia is in second with 69.0, and Garden City is close behind in third place with 68.0 points. Lakin is in 11th place as a team, Holcomb is in 34th with 15.0 points and Greeley County is in 43rd with 8.0 points.