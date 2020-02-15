GCHS wrestling Ulysses

Garden City High School’s boys wrestling squad hosted it final dual of the regular season Friday, facing off with Ulysses at GCHS.

The Buffaloes and Tigers battled throughout the evening, trading team points back and forth in the various matches. Garden City came out victorious in the dual 48-30.

Here is a breakdown of the evening’s matches:

106- Garden City’s Trae Torres won by forfeit.

113 - Ulysses’ Quentin Pauda won by fall over Garden City’s Alex Hands.

120 - Garden City’s Matt Montoya won by forfeit.

126 - Garden City’s Ryan Heiman defeated Ulysses’ Dominic Eddie by fall.

132 - Garden City’s Steven Sellers won by fall over Ulysses’ Drake Anguiano.

138 - Garden City’s Jacob Holt won by fall over Ulysses’ Elias Anguiano.

145 - Garden City’s Erick Dominguez defeated Kaleb Jaquez by fall.

152 - Garden City’s Josh Janas won by fall over Ulysses’ Roman Garcia.

160 - Ulysses’ Nakia Holmes defeated Garden City’s Jared Arellano in a 5-3 decision.

170 - Ulysses’ Justin Degollado won by fall over Garden City’s Alan Chairez.

182 - Garden City’s Alexavier Rodriguez won by fall over Ulysses’ Adolfo Mendoza.

195 - Ulysses’ Alex Corpus won by fall over Garden City’s Ryan Wessels.

220 - Ulysses’ Jace Garrison defeated Garden City’s Matt Smith in a 3-1 decision.

285 - Ulysses’ Ayston Perez won by forfeit.

Garden City will begin post season action on Friday and Saturday as it hosts a Kansas Super Regional.