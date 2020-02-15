Garden City High School’s bowling teams rolled up wins Thursday in a home triangular at Hard Rock Lanes against Dodge City and Holcomb.

On the boys side, the Buffaloes claimed the team title with 2,386 pins, compared to Dodge City’s 2,064 total and Holcomb’s 1,639.

Garden City’s Ty Weilert grabbed the high-game honors with a 241. The Red Demons’ Logan Esquibel rolled a 231 and Cole Brown led the Longhorns with a 175.

The Buffaloes’ Kaden Whitehurst finished in first place for the triangular with the high series. Whitehurst collected 638 pins on the day. Dodge City’s Esquibel rolled a 572 and Holcomb’s Brown had 502 on the day.

Garden City swept the game series, winning each game as a team.

In the opening game, the Buffaloes tallied a 767 as a team, while the Red Demons had 624 and the Longhorns had 530. The second game proved to be a tighter finish, as GCHS had a 777 compared to DCHS’ 751. HHS had their best game of he series with 559. Garden City upped their score in the third to 842. Dodge City dropped down to 689 and Holcomb ended with a 550.

In the girls action, Garden City won the team competition by close to 100 pins, recording a 2,045. Dodge City ended with 1,946 and Holcomb had 1,392.

The Buffaloes’ Karly Larson grabbed both the high-game and high-series honors on the day.

Larson tossed a 205 in her high game, beating out Dodge City’s Anna Ridgeway by four pins at 201. Holcomb’s Kourtney Cole had a 152.

For the high-series win, Larson compiled a 526 for Garden City. Ridgeway finished with a series of 520 for the Red Demons and Cole rolled a 417 for the Longhorns.

Garden City won two of the three games as a team to claim the title. In the opening game, GCHS rolled a 675 to Dodge City’s 590 and Holcomb’s 508. The Buffaloes had their best game as a team in the second, scoring 690 pins. DCHS had a 634 and the Longhorns had 469. GCHS kept the consistency of the day with a 680 in the third game, but the game proved to be the Red Demons’ best with a 722 to win the game. Holcomb had a 415.

Garden City and Dodge City will travel to Great Bend on Tuesday for the Western Athletic Conference meet.